Disney+ has confirmed the cast for the Afterlife With Archie TV series, and it means the R-Rated comic adaptation is getting even closer to reality. After seven seasons of Riverdale on The CW and four seasons of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, fans may have thought that the modern TV takes on Archie had hit their ceiling. Despite this, Disney, of all places, confirmed that the horror-themed comic series Afterlife With Archie had been given a series order on Disney+, and now the new versions of the main cast have been confirmed.

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In a new report on Deadline, the casting for Afterlife With Archie has been confirmed, with a slew of newcomers taking on the parts. Vasco Faria of Your Fault: London will take on the titular role of Archie, now caught between the life-and-death stakes of a zombie invasion and navigating the choice between Betty and Veronica. Sarah Abbott (The Body) and Aliyah Mastin (Paradise) will take on those respective roles from the pages of Archie comics, with Angel Rivera (Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library) confirmed as the new Jughead Jones; and Chloe Avakian (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) as the new Sabrina Spellman.

Afterlife With Archie TV Show Confirms Cast

The new Afterlife With Archie TV series is in good hands from the jump, with creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa bringing it to life in live-action. Previously, not only did Aguirre-Sacasa help shepherd the characters back to prominence with both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but he also penned the original Afterlife With Archie comic book series.

It could be argued that the Afterlife With Archie comics, which put a grim horror lens on top of the ever-pleasant Riverdale setting, is what helped revive the idea of the characters in mainstream pop culture. Not only were the comics really popular, but it ended up being what gave Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa the keys to the kingdom, acting as chief creative officer for Archie Comics.

The most surprising thing about Disney+ being the home for a live-action Afterlife With Archie TV series is twofold: the first being that the source material does not shy away from grim violence in the slightest. Recent years have shown that Disney is less squimish about mature material being on the streaming platform than when it first launched, but Afterlife With Archie isn’t shy on gory details. As for the second, comic readers will know well that the series itself simply stopped, ending on a cliffhanger, with no new issues released since Issue #10 arrived over a decade ago.

In that regard, the good news for comic readers is that the Afterlife With Archie TV series may well adapt all of the released material quite quickly, propelling the story beyond what was published and finally offering some closure for a story that appeared to be abandoned. That said, it’s still a major question mark about how gross this show can really get when it will be advertised alongside the likes of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and even Percy Jackson. At the very least, a live-action recreation of the comic’s iconic zombie Jughead image will be striking promotional material one day.