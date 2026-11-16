Tom Cruise Has Only Made 2 Horror Movies in 45 Years, and the Best Is This ’90s Gem

The poster boy for American action stars, Tom Cruise has spent the majority of his career inside larger-than-life worlds, playing the hero. Starting early with Top Gun and Days of Thunder and eventually landing his most famous contract with the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise’s typical silver-screen persona is confident and good-natured, with unyielding strength in the face of impossible odds. The actor himself is dedicated to performing his own death-defying stunts. Even when leaning into his cocky bad-boy side, Cruise has rarely abandoned the panache that makes us humble audience members root for him. This legacy has only made his incursions into new genres (like his latest role in Alejandro Iñárritu’s satirical comedy Digger) even more fascinating.

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But what about his best horror performance? A case could be made for War of the Worlds, although its action-adventure elements still dominate. This leaves only Cruise’s 1994 role in Neil Jordan’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel Interview with the Vampire as his most notable horror performance. Cruise stars as the charismatic vampire Lestat alongside a young Kirsten Dunst as Claudia and Brad Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac, who recounts his centuries-long life as a vampire to Christian Slater’s journalist. Yet despite the stacked cast, Cruise remains the film’s standout, particularly because he takes his leading-man reputation and turns it on its head.

Why Interview With the Vampire Features Tom Cruise’s Most Underrated Performance

Before Interview with the Vampire, Cruise had already established his reputation through performances in Top Gun, Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men, and The Firm. In the early 90s, he was increasingly moving towards serious dramatic roles but still favored sympathetic leading characters. Not only was Lestat de Lioncourt a substantial departure from the good-guy image, but it didn’t fit squarely into either action or prestige drama. At the time of his casting, the disconnect was so great that author Anne Rice publicly objected to Cruise playing Lestat. She considered him an incorrect choice for the aristocratic, flamboyant vampire she’s created. She roasted the decision in the press, calling it “the worst crime in the name of casting since The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “so bizarre, it’s almost impossible to imagine how it’s going to work.”

Yet Cruise shocked the world by not only giving us a fantastic Lestat, but also delivering the best performance in the film. Even Rice came around after seeing the movie, placing a self-funded two-page ad in The New York Times apologizing for her earlier public criticism of Cruise’s casting, stating, “I never dreamed it would turn out this way.” As Rice and many critics of the time noted, Cruise’s Lestat works so well not despite his public persona, but precisely because of it, using his leading-man charm to make Lestat more convincing to both the characters and the audience. Lestat’s handsome confidence and humor are offset beautifully when he is revealed as a remorseless killer who treats human beings as disposable, using seduction as his weapon of choice.

The complexities Cruise communicates through Lestat are incredible. When Lestat offers Louis the opportunity to become a vampire, he promises him the choice he himself was denied, and the restraint with which Cruise delivers the line lets the character’s loneliness peek through the veneer. Simultaneously, the offer is manipulative: Lestat wants a companion and sees Louis as someone who can fill that role. Is the vulnerability real or part of the manipulation? Therein lies the brilliance of Cruise’s performance, which only becomes more openly cruel as Louis struggles with his new existence. Perhaps most unsettling is when Lestat turns Dunst’s Claudia (another standout performance) into a vampire and presents her as their new daughter, intending the unconventional family arrangement to solve their problems. Cruise’s enthusiasm and excitement at having condemned a child to an eternity is genuinely horrifying.

Interview With the Vampire Deserves a Place in the Vampire Movie Hall of Fame

Though critics were initially mixed upon the film’s release, the movie received two technical Oscar nominations: Best Art Direction and Best Original Score. Interview with the Vampire has since accrued a dedicated cult following among genre movie lovers. For all its camp and melodrama, the movie remains genuinely emotionally devastating, thanks in part to the nuance Cruise brings to the screen. A satisfying mix of horror, romance, and drama with doomed blood-suckers at its center, Interview With the Vampire deserves recognition among the genre’s finest films.

While Cruise’s performance is a major reason Interview with the Vampire holds up, the film’s timelessness also comes from its execution. Neil Jordan whips up an elaborate gothic world stretching from New Orleans to Paris with help from production designer Dante Ferretti, cinematographer Philippe Rousselot, and composer Elliot Goldenthal. As for the ensemble, Pitt gives Louis a melancholy that plays beautifully off Lestat’s flamboyance, while 11-year-old Dunst delivers an extraordinary early-career performance as Claudia, even earning her a Golden Globe nomination (she apparently lost the win by a single vote). Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea, and Christian Slater round out the stellar cast.

In 2022, the AMC TV adaptation of Interview with the Vampire also received critical acclaim. Starring Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Bailey Bass, the series supposedly took substantial liberties with Rice’s original story. Rice and her son Christopher were involved in the series’ development. However, she died before its premiere, making it impossible to know how she would have responded to the changes or finished adaptation—or whether another smear campaign or two-page apology ad would have been in order. Both versions have their merits, but with the Rice seal of approval, Neil Jordan’s 1994 film remains the definitive adaptation of Interview with the Vampire in which Tom Cruise gives one of the most distinctive performances of his career and, to date, his finest work in horror.

Do you consider Interview with the Vampire to be one of the great vampire movies? Let us know in the comments below.