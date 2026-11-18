Jason Voorhees has hacked and slashed his way out of Hollywood limbo, as the Friday the 13th franchise moves forward on both the big and small screens. The prequel series Crystal Lake became a major breakout hit on Peacock earlier this Fall, while a reboot film was finally put into production. Now, we are getting a slew of details about the reboot, and it sounds like a pretty good setup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reboot film will be titled Jason. It will be the 13th film in the franchise, and it has an official release date of Friday, August 13th, 2027. In addition to the title and release date, we also got the first details about the cast of the film.

Jason Reboot Film Reveals Its Cast, Including “The Most Intimidating Jason” Ever

Horror Inc – Adweek

According to reports, Schuyler White (Haunt) will star as Jason Voorhees in Jason; a stunt coordinator and special effects artist, White played Jason in last year’s online short Sweet Revenge, in celebration of Friday the 13th‘s 45th anniversary.

“We spent months thinking about how to create the scariest, most imposing Jason and who truly deserved to wear the mask,” Friday the 13th “franchise steward” Robbie Barsamian said in a statement. “Beyond his towering physical presence, we knew Schuyler understood what makes Jason tick—and that he had the work ethic and genuine respect for this franchise to get it right.”

Play video

“He approached this theatrical feature like the role of a lifetime, packing 30 pounds of solid muscle onto his 6’5″ frame and studying the iconic Jasons who came before him so that he feels like an unstoppable force of nature,” Barsamian continued. “On set, we framed him low and tight, so the audience is right there in his space, looking up at him. This will be the most intimidating Jason that has ever been on screen.”

Natalie Alyn Lind (Dutton Ranch) will play the film’s final girl, Lauren. “Natalie is not only an excellent actress and incredibly hardworking, but also one of the biggest horror enthusiasts and fans of this franchise,” Barsamian said. “When you put all that together, you get something special. This franchise has had many strong female leads, but her performance might just be the strongest this franchise has ever had.”

The rest of the cast will include “Matt Cornett (Every Year After) as Asher, Lilia Buckingham (Hocus Pocus 2) as Madison, John Owen Lowe (Unstable) as Jake, Summer Madison (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Emily, Selena Turner (Will Trent) as Olive, Matthew Keoni Sato (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Lucas, Brook Sill (Stranger Things) as Zoe, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) as Rick, Johnell Young (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) as Frank, Sencere M. Brown (Homage) as Chase and Bryan Gael Guzman (Nickel Boys) as Dylan.”

Steve Miner, who directed Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981) and Friday the 13th Part III (1982), will be returning to direct Jason. Miner is responsible for introducing a lot of the main Jason Voorhees lore, including the hockey mask and machete. David Fliegel is writing the script.

Jason will be released in theaters on August 13, 2027.