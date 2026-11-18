Obsession, based around a powerhouse central performance by Inde Navarette as the possessed Nikki, is bringing in audiences who might not normally go to horror movies. There’s one potential dealbreaker, however, even for audiences braced for jump scares, and that’s the dead cat. Even though it’s absolutely a prop, viewers who can suspend disbelief when the human actors onscreen are covered in blood may balk at harm being depicted towards animals. Particularly when Nikki (offscreen) cooks the cat and feeds it to her partner Bear in a sandwich. All of which has led to one of the wildest fan theories surrounding Obsession, which is that when Nikki’s body is overtaken by an evil force due to a magical wish, that force is in fact the dead cat exacting revenge.

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After all, Nikki at one point does her bodily functions on the floor, and so do cats, right? Cats can also be jealous of their owners giving attention to any other pets. Via Bloody Disgusting, director Curry Barker recently spoke with the YouTube show mojocore, and addressed this theory. Barker’s answer was simple: “No.” It certainly doesn’t seem likely that the ghost of a cat would feed its own body to its owner, but cats are weird.

The Unanswered Questions of Obsession Feed Fan Speculation

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Barker pointedly left a lot of open threads in Obsession, leaving vague the mechanics of how the One-Wish Willow works, and what the heck is up with their creepy customer service hotline that audibly appears to be operating out to some netherworld. In any potential sequel, which seems inevitable at this point, he may have to answer some of the questions we’re left with. For now, though, part of the appeal of the movie is what it leaves to the imagination, which includes that ending…what exactly is going to happen to Nikki once the spell is broken? If the One-Wish Willow abides by the rules of the Monkey’s Paw on which it is clearly based, it could conceivably bring back the dead.

Barker says he used to keep up on every theory, but now there are more than he can keep track of, and he has a new movie to prepare — one that Seth Rogen insists is even better than Obsession. That one is called Anything but Ghosts, and is set to come out in May of next year. It’s supposedly set in the same universe, but Barker now says there’s just a small Easter egg, and he regrets mentioning it. Between then and now, though, Obsession is doing the awards circuit rounds, hoping to potentially score some acting nods for Navarette, in a genre that isn’t often respected by awards bodies. There have been significant exceptions, however — if Kathy Bates can win an Oscar for Misery, and Anthony Hopkins for The Silence of the Lambs, well, another terrifying, complex antagonist with mood swings has a shot. Check out the full mojocore interview with Barker, Michael Johnston, and Cooper Tomlinson below:

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What do you make of the cat theory? Does your cat ever behave like Freaky Nikki? Or is this best left debunked? Stretch out into comments and scratch out some thoughts.