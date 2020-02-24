Chris Evans Responds to Little Shop of Horrors Casting Reports

It would appear the Evans family is getting another dentist. Monday afternoon, reports surfaced suggesting Warner Brothers has been circling Avengers star Chris Evans to play evil dentist Orin Scrivello in the studio's Little Shop of Horrors remake, something seemingly confirmed by Evans on Twitter. The fan-favorite actor took to the microblogging service to retweet a news story of the potential casting, using nothing but a tooth emoji and exclamation point as his "official" response.

Gearing up for his last role as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame last year, Evans said on the press circuit he'd love to do a musical, specifically mentioning the dentist role in Little Shop of Horrors. "I want to do a musical so badly, man. Someone told me they're [remaking] Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?'," the actor told THR.

"When I first came out here, early 2000s, there were rumblings about Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story," Evans added. "That's one of my favorite musicals. I did it when I was in high school. And obviously he's doing it now, and I called my team and they were like, Chris — maybe Krupke. You can't. You're too old. It's so hard to hear."

Coincidentally enough, Evans father — Dr. G. Robert Evans — was a practicing dentist in Massachusetts from 1978 until 2019, a fact that ended up going viral tenfold last year.

Development of the flick — directed by The CW/Arrowverse stalwart Greg Berlanti — has been moving right along. In addition to Evans, previous reports have said the movie will feature Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as Seymour Krelborn (played by Rick Moranis in the 1986 adaptation) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) as Audrey. Billy Porter is already attached to the project to voice Audrey II, the film's killer alien plant.

Though the 1986 film is what the franchise is most known for, it originally began as a musical feature in 1960 from Roger Corman and served as one of Jack Nicholson's earliest projects. The 1986 creature feature version of the flick has since become a cult classic.

The remake has yet to set a release date though now casting news has started to surface, it's possible production of the remake can start yet this spring.

