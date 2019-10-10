Sam Raimi’s Horror Anthology 50 States of Fright Adds Christina Ricci and Taissa Farmiga

Sam Raimi’s TV series 50 States of Fright was announced last fall, with the new project confirming cast members such as The Nun and American Horror Story star Taissa Farmiga and Black Snake Moan and The Addams Family star Christina Ricci. The series is set to launch on the streaming service Quibi and chronicle local legends of all 50 states. In addition to announcing who will star in the series, Quibi also announced the various writers and directors who will helm each episode, which includes Raimi himself directing an episode focusing on Michigan, where he and his family grew up, marking one of his first directorial efforts since the series premiere of Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2015.

Per press release, “Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, and Ron Livingston will each star in an episode of the upcoming horror anthology series, 50 States of Fright. The first season of 50 States of Fright will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.”

“Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Warcraft: The Beginning), and John Marshall Jones (The Last Revolutionary, Rectify) are set to star in ‘The Golden Arm’ based on a famous urban legend out of Michigan, co-written by Sam Raimi (Spider Man, Army of Darkness, The Evil Dead) and Ivan Raimi (Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Darkman) and directed by Sam Raimi.

“Christina Ricci (Monster, Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Jacob Batalon (Spiderman: Homecoming, Spiderman: Far From Home) will play lead roles in ‘Red Rum,’ which follows the storyline of Colorado’s scariest story.

“Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Star Wars: The Mandalorian) is signed on to star in ‘America’s Largest Ball of Twine,’ based on Kansas myth.

“Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, American Horror Story) and Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, A Million Little Things) are set to co-star in ‘Almost There,’ Iowa’s frightening folklore, which will be written and directed by Iowa natives Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place, Haunt).

“Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo) is cast as the male lead in ‘Grey Cloud Island’ a chilling tale from Minnesota.”

Check out the full breakdown of writers and directors below:

“Golden Arm” – Michigan – Sam Raimi (Spider Man, Army of Darkness, The Evil Dead): to direct and co-write with Ivan Raimi (Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Darkman): to co-write

“Almost There” – Iowa – Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place, Haunt): to write and direct

“America’s Largest Ball of Twine” – KANSAS – Yoko Okumura (Facets, Fed Up, Only the Young): to direct and Mae Catt (Transformers: Cyberverse): to write

“13 Steps to Hell” – Washington – Sarah Conradt-Kroehler (Out of Her Mind): to write and Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground): to direct

“Red Rum” – Colorado – Isa Mazzei (CAM) & Daniel Goldhaber (CAM): to co-write and Goldhaber: to direct

“Dogwood – Azalea” – Missouri – Cate Devaney (Sinister, Deliver Us From Evil, Dr. Strange): to write and direct

“Santeria” – Florida – Greg Hale (Avengers, Iron Man, The Day After Tomorrow, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2) and Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project, Queen of the South, Supernatural): to co-write and Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema): to direct

“Scared Stuff” – Oregon – Ryan Spindell (Two Sentence Horror Series): to write and direct

“Grey Cloud Island” – Minnesota – Adam Schindler (Intruders, Delivery: The Beast Within) and Brian Netto (Delivery: The Beast Within): to write and direct

