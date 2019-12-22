Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright Enlists More Cast Members

We’re still a ways away from the debut of Quibi, but the streaming service has already courted a pretty eclectic array of original content. Among the platform’s “quick bites” will be 50 States of Fright, a horror television series that will be directed and produced by Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. The anthology series is expected to have a star-studded cast, and it looks like more will soon join that roster. A new report from Bloody Disgusting reveals that Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia and William B. Davis have joined the cast for 50 States of Fright.

Victoria Justice (Victorious, Eye Candy) and Colin Ford (Daybreak, Supernatural) will appear in “Red Rum”, an episode about Colorado’s scariest story. Also appearing in that episode are previously-announced cast members Christina Ricci and Jacob Batalon. Allen will appear in the Kansas-set episode “America’s Largest Ball of Twine”, alongside The Mandalorian‘s Ming-Na Wen, while Ransone and Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire will appear in the Oregon episode “Scared Stiff”.

“Dogwood – Azalea”, which will take place in Missouri, will star Reaser (Twilight, The Handmaid’s Tale), Christie (Apollo 18, The Village), and Davis (The X-Files). Culkin (Lords of Chaos, You Can Count on Me) will star in the Washington-set episode “13 Steps to Hell”, while Garcia (Fear the Walking Dead, Prison Break) will lead the Florida episode “Santeria”. Fitzalan (The Society, Slender Man) will appear in the Minnesota episode “Grey Cloud Island”.

They join a pretty significant roster of already-announced cast members, which also includes Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, and Ron Livingston.

Other directors for the series include A Quiet Place‘s Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Cam‘s Daniel Goldhaber, and Two Sentence Horror Stories‘ Ryan Spindell.

Quibi, which sets out to make short-form content that can be consumed in “quick bites” on mobile devices, will also include a Reno 911! revival, a reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple, and a spinoff of Robbie and Stephen Amell’s Code 8.

“What we say internally is we’d like to be the quality of HBO and offer customers the convenience of Spotify,” tech executive Meg Whitman said of the service in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “We’re not Facebook Watch. We’re not Snapchat. We’re not Instagram TV. We’re not YouTube. We’re Quibi, and it’s not denigrating those platforms at all … but we’re staking out a premium position relative to those.”

