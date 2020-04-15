50 States of Fright Reveals More Filmmakers

Quibi officially launched earlier this month, giving horror fans the opportunity to witness 50 States of Fright, the all-new series developed by Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi. While the initial announcement of confirmed talent for the series was enough to excite fans, now that the series is officially available, Quibi has released more details about upcoming entries, all of which chronicle urban legends centered around folklore from the 50 states. Check out the newly recruited talent and details about new episodes below, which will be debuting in the coming weeks, and check out the first episodes of 50 States of Fright, available now exclusively through Quibi.

“Scared Stiff”

Oregon Part 1: “Taxidermy can be a real killer.”

Oregon Part 2: “Some things weren’t meant to be taxidermied.”

Starring: James Ransone, Emily Hampshire Directed by: Ryan Spindell Written by: Ryan Spindell & Jacob Motz



“Grey Cloud Island”

Minnesota Part 1: “Four pledges are ready to find out if they’re Kappa material. But this initiation ritual is about to get way darker than they expected.”

Minnesota Part 2: “The pledges free a chained victim and attempt to find help in the woods. Can they trust that whoever they find will be on their side?”

Minnesota Part 3: “This is no frat initiation. The remaining pledges fight to stay alive as the Grey Cloud villagers all begin to close in.” Starring: Asa Butterfield, Alex Fitzalan Written & Directed by: Adam Schindler & Brian Netto



“Destino”

Florida Part 1: “Miami police respond to an odd call about a stolen goat. Their body cams and video surveillance reveal what happened when they arrive at the scene.”

Florida Part 2: “Backup arrives at the scene to investigate the missing officers. What they find is horrifying. But for Vasquez, it’s also personal.”

Florida Part 3: “The officers interrupt an ancient ritual. Vasquez fights to keep her partners alive but evil’s grasp is a hard one to break.” Starring: Danay Garcia, Greyston Holt Directed by: Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead) Story by: Eduardo Sánchez (Blair Witch Project, V/H/S/2, Lovely Molly, Exists) Teleplay by: Gregg Hale (Blair Witch Project, V/H/S/2, Lovely Molly, Exists)



The goal of each episode is to deliver audiences a terrifying tale inspired by a local legend, with the first season featuring tales from nine states. Christina Ricci, Ming-Na Wen, Asa Butterfield, and Victoria Justice all star in the debut season.

Head to Quibi now to check out episodes of 50 States of Fright.

