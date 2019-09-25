John Krasinski Announces A Quiet Place 2 Has Wrapped Production

The horror world was taken by a silent storm early last year when the John Krasinski-directed A Quiet Place become one of the biggest surprise hits of 2018. A financial behemoth and critical darling, A Quiet Place took a simple idea and elevated it into a truly terrifying spectacle. It was no surprise that Paramount quickly ordered a sequel to the film, with Krasinski once again in the director’s chair, even though his on-screen character died at the end of the movie. As of Wednesday morning, A Quiet Place 2 is one step closer to hitting theaters.

Krasinski took to theaters on Wednesday to announce that A Quiet Place 2 had wrapped production. Along with the message, he shared a photo of himself and Emily Blunt, his wife and star of both Quiet Place films, walking across the bridge from the film.

“Well… that’s a wrap on Part II,” Krasinksi wrote in the tweet. “See you on March 20th!”

Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

The plot of A Quiet Place 2 is being kept under wraps but it will follow the same family featured in the first film, with Blunt leading the ensemble. The much-bigger cast of the sequel also includes Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Krasinski co-wrote the first Quiet Place film with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, but he took on the scripting duties by himself for the second go-round. In an interview with ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh, Beck explained why he and Woods weren’t as involved with the sequel.

“As creators of essentially the movie and the franchise, we always have our hand in the mix,” Beck said. “But what was really funny about opening weekend last year is, it was almost immediate that the studio announced there’d be a sequel. What our reaction was, and what John’s reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know if it needs a sequel.’

“We always envisioned it collectively as a standalone film, and very much like what Bryan and I were trying to mount on the wake of A Quiet Place is actually what we consider learning the right lesson, is that there actually is space for original ideas on a big theatrical level. So the decision that Bryan and I made was we’ll be passively involved in it. And what was great was John ended up cracking an idea that he really loved and he took the ball and ran with it.”

A Quiet Place 2 hits theaters on March 20, 2020.