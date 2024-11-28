Alien: Covenant Star Addresses Their Character’s Unexpected Fate Seven Years Later

More than 30 years after unleashing an all-new brand of terror on audiences with the original Alien, director Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with Prometheus in 2012, a prequel that earned the 2017 follow-up movie Alien: Covenant. Despite the film ending with a sinister tease that Michael Fassbender’s David had nefarious plans for his human cohorts, Katherine Waterston believes her character Daniels would have survived her intergalactic journey. Scott had previously claimed that he wanted to develop a sequel to Covenant to fully set up the events of the original Alien, but this year’s Alien: Romulus and its success seemed to establish that the outlook of the franchise will be expanding into the future as opposed to revisiting the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I like to think that Daniels made it out of the pod, but I’m not sure,” Waterston revealed to Inverse. “I just love that world. And Ridley is a dream … He’s an incredible person and a great collaborator. I’d personally love to work with him again, but even if I wasn’t involved, I’d just love to go to the cinema and watch it.”

The Alien franchise is known for the monstrous xenomorph, but as established in the original movie, there’s also a major threat in the world’s synthetic creations. Prometheus focused less on the xenomorphs and more on the synthetics, specifically the menacing David. While the end of the movie featured Noomi Rapace’s Shaw venturing into the unknown with David, Covenant would confirm that David experimented on and killed Shaw. In that sense, when Covenant concluded with David impersonating the synthetic Walter to put Daniels in stasis as he goes on to infect colonists with xenomorphs, audiences assumed Daniels’s days were numbered.

Nearly a decade later, audiences have wondered what the future would hold for these characters, as Scott has denied offering fans any significant information on the narrative.

“Keep David coming. [He’s] just this amazing character,” the actor added. “I really felt that with Covenant, that just with every passing year there seemed to be more people that are attached to it, and they come up to me to talk to me about it … And I, as a fan, feel the exact same way.”

Romulus takes place between the events of Alien and Aliens, with the success of the spinoff resulting in talks of a sequel being developed. Even Scott himself is expected to develop a new entry into the franchise, with previous remarks from the filmmaker leading to speculation that we could finally get a Covenant sequel.

“Covenant is the best one [for a sequel] because it leaves the girl in the [cryo pod] and [Michael Fassbender’s killer android] David has alien eggs and 2,000 colonists hanging around. It’s a perfect beginning,” Scott shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Alien franchise.

What do you think of the actor’s remarks? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!