Alien: Earth Teaser and Logline Officially Released

It’s been an exciting few weeks for Alien fans, as we were not only given the theatrical release Alien: Romulus, but fans who saw that experience in theaters were given a glimpse at the upcoming TV series Alien: Earth, with that teaser having officially landed online today. Additionally, while various tidbits about the upcoming series have emerged over the years, FX has also officially released the logline for the new series, hinting at how the experience will connect to the larger world of Alien. You can check out the first teaser for Alien: Earth below before it comes to Hulu in 2025.

The series is described, “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.”

Lead by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

The Alien franchise kicked off in 1979, with Alien: Romulus being the ninth entry in the official live-action movie franchise, which includes two crossover films with the Predator franchise. Over the decades, the series has pivoted to the realm of comic books, video games, and action figures, but Alien: Earth marks the first TV series set within the iconic sci-fi world. Not only is it a new medium for Alien, but as the title of the show implies, it also marks the first substantial experience that is set on Earth, which opens the doors for all-new storytelling avenues.

Earlier this month, creator Hawley offered an update on the project, teasing that it will offer longtime fans “something special.”

“We just wrapped,” Hawley revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m in post, editing away. Obviously, there’s a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn’t be happier with the show that we shot. If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m going to give them something special.”

As far as how long the series could run, Hawley teased, “It could be the next 10 years of my life, for sure.”

Stay tuned for updates on Alien: Earth before it lands on Hulu in 2025.

