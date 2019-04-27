Sigourney Weaver Met the High School Cast of Alien: The Play and It Was Adorable

Earlier this year, footage and photos from a suburban high school’s theatrical reimagining of the Alien franchise went viral, quickly amassing thousands of views, and fans, all across social media. The students of North Bergen High School in North Bergen, New Jersey likely never anticipated earning so much attention, but fans of the franchise quickly connected with the passion of the students and their ingenuity to bring the narrative to life in an exciting way. With the franchise celebrating Alien Day earlier this week, the students held an encore performance of the play, with star Sigourney Weaver showing up to commend the students, as seen in the video below.

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

Following the performance going viral on social media, Alien fans were both thrilled that such a production was pulled off and disappointed that they didn’t get the chance to see it. While we doubt that everyone who wanted to attend the encore production was able to travel to New Jersey, the fact that Weaver herself got to attend clearly had a major impact on the students.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mayor of North Bergen, Nicholas J. Sacco, also shared a video of Weaver and the surprise of the students who had no idea she would be attending.

Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

The actress shared a video response to the students following the first performance, with director of Alien, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant also sharing his praise.

Ridley Scott’s letter, per Deadline, reads, “My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward — ALWAYS. Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working TOGETHER.”

The filmmaker went on to note that, not only was the experience creatively ambitious, but, with a budget far short of a Hollywood production, the play demonstrates that the future appears bright for all those who managed to pull it off.

“This is maybe the biggest lesson for ALL OF YOU, and your future plans — stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed — let nothing put you off — or set you back,” the letter added. “Thanks for doing Alien, I felt very complimented. Scott Free will advance some financial help to fund an encore performance of Alien. How about your next TEAM production being Gladiator.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Alien franchise.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!