American Horror Story: Cody Fern Wants to Be Part of Season 9

American Horror Story will be back for its ninth-installment sometime this fall with the season — titled 1984 — set to have something of a vintage 1980s horror/slasher movie feel to it. Other than that and the casting of American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts and newcomer Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, not much else is known about the upcoming season of the popular anthology series but one thing is certain: Apocalypse star Cody Fern would love to be a part of it.

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Fern — who played the Antichrist Michael Langdon in Apocalypse — was asked about the upcoming Season 9 and he revealed that he’d love to be part of it.

“I wanna do it!” Fern said before being asked about having any idea if he’ll be involved.

“Neither do I,” he continued. “That’s how Ryan [Murphy] rolls. We’ll wait and see. I have a pretty full dance card, but I would certainly like to be a part of it. Ryan! But I’m super thrilled about the 1980s. I love the ’80s, especially thinking back to the Blitz kids and the fashion and the hair. That’s right up my alley.”

It’s that enthusiasm for the ’80s that series executive producer Tim Minear previously told The Wrap that he thinks will really appeal to fans.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, youre in for a treat.”

That’s certainly the vibe fans got from the teaser video Murphy shared on Instagram in April. That video featured a young woman running through the woods, being chased by an ominous killer who eventually slashes his knife through the door she’s hiding behind. Immediately, fans felt like the season may be taking notes from popular horror franchises of the ’80s, like Friday the 13th, but also had them wondering if perhaps the inspiration came from the recent resurgence in popularity of the horror genre. However, while ’80s horror is clearly an influence, Minear explained that the genre’s recent popularity isn’t.

“Generally, Ryan is ahead of the zeitgeist as opposed to following it,’ Minear said. “So what I would say is that this has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him. And I think it was time for him to do it.”

American Horror Story: 1984 will debut sometime this fall.

