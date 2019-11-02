American Horror Story: 1984 Star Gus Kenworthy Dressed up as His Series Costars for Halloween

With Halloween having been this week, we’ve been enjoying a steady stream of fun and creative costumes shared by some of our favorite celebrities, taking the opportunity and time to dress up in fun and clever ways. We’ve seen Captain Marvel star Brie Larson dress up as Britney Spears and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka dress up as the comics-accurate version of the character. Smallville’s Laura Vandervoort dressed up as Harley Quinn and The Weeknd wowed with a chillingly accurate Joker costume. For American Horror Story: 1984 star Gus Kenworthy, though, one costume wasn’t enough. The Olympic skier turned actor pulled off a truly amazing feat by dressing up as each of his major 1984 co-stars’ characters for the holiday.

On Thursday, Kenworthy shared a series of photos of himself in costume, makeup, and wigs as Brooke Thompson (Emma Roberts,) Montana Duke (Billie Lourd,) Margaret Booth (Leslie Grossman,) Xavier Plympton (Cody Fern,) Donna Chambers/Nurse Rita (Angelica Ross,) Trevor Kirchner (Matthew Morrison,) and his own character Chet Clancy. It’s both hilarious and amazing and you can check it out below.

“American Horror Story: 1984 (A One-Woman Show,)” Kenworthy captioned the album before breaking down the order of characters and offering a shout out to the makeup and hair folks who helped him pull the stunt off.

“A HUGE thank you to the hair and makeup girls for helping me play dress up with my costars’ stunt double wigs!” Kenworthy wrote. “HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!”

Kenworthy also shared some of the behind the scenes of him getting his Halloween looks put together in his Instagram Story and even revealed that, while dressed as Roberts’ Brooke he actually stood in and did a few scenes — specifically Episode 4 “True Killers” at the 26 minute mark — for Roberts. That bit of information will no doubt have fans of the FX horror anthology series detail-watching the series to see if they can spot the moment.

Another moment that 1984 fans will be looking for comes in next week’s eighth episode of the season, “Rest in Pieces”. Last month, series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that there would be a clue as to the theme of the series’ next season, Season 10, tucked somewhere in that episode. Speaking with TV Guide, Murphy said that while the series hadn’t yet contained any hints this season there would be one.

“But keep watching,” Murphy said. “There will probably be a big one in Episode 8.”

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.

