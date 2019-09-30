American Horror Story: 1984: Is Brooke Really Madison Montgomery?

Some of the best things about any season of American Horror Story are the fan theories. Each season, fans try to “solve” the season with various and often pretty impressive ideas about where the story is really going well before the season plays out and takes viewers on the twisting path the FX horror anthology series carves. This is especially true for American Horror Story: 1984. Just two episodes into the season, fans have already started speculating a variety of things, including that the season is both not really set in 1984 and not really taking place at a summer camp. Instead, there’s a theory that the characters in 1984 are actually making a movie about a killer at a summer camp and now that theory has spawned a sub-theory of its own and it’s one that would tie the season to both Coven and Apocalypse.

As has been speculated over on Reddit, some fans think that if 1984 really is a movie then then “Brooke Thompson” character is actually being played by none other than Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts plays both characters in the series.) There are a few reasons fans think this could be the case. The first one is that that, as was established during the Coven season, Madison is an actress. She ended up at Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies when she telekinetically killed a director by dropping a spotlight on his head after he criticized her.

The second reason is a throwaway line form last season, Apocalypse. When we find Madison in Hell, she is literally in her own personal hell — working retail. At one point Madison tells the customers that she had an upcoming role in a Michael Myers film. Now, most people likely didn’t think much about it, but with 1984 being horror slasher themed, it’s sticking out a bit. Michael Myers is a fictional character from the Halloween films. If 1984 is the “Michael Myers” film that she was referring to, it could be a clue that Brooke is a character, not a real person.

Fans who subscribe to this theory point out that if it’s accurate, it would also explain the casting promo that Ryan Murphy revealed earlier this year. That promo showed the cast of 1984 in costume in a screen test-style situation. That promo is what prompted most of the “1984 is a movie” theories to start with.

If it turns out that Brooke really is Madison, it would be an interesting twist as it would arguably set 1984 after the events of Apocalypse, thus being the first season to exist in the world reset when another member of the Coven, Mallory (Billie Lourd) went back in time and killed Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) before he could ever become the Antichrist and end the world.

