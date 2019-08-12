American Horror Story: 1984 Gets Official Poster

The next chapter of American Horror Story will arrive in a little over a month, and FX is preparing fans for it in a pretty tubular way. On Monday, the network debuted a poster for the show’s upcoming ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984. The poster channels all of the aesthetic cues of a retro slasher movie poster, as a knife breaks through a panel of wood near a woman’s screaming face.

1984 will revolve around Camp Redwood, a summer camp that is being stalked by a masked killer. If the poster didn’t make it obvious, the series is drawing inspiration from films like Halloween and Friday the 13th.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

While some have speculated that the season will have a wide-ranging effect on the overall franchise, FX execs have hinted that the new episodes will signify a new chapter for the show.

“Remember, [Ryan Murphy] did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” FX Productions CEO John Landgraf explained earlier this month. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time… Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, Pose‘s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on Wednesday, September 18th at 10 pm ET on FX.