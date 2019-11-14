American Horror Story: Angelica Ross Says She’d Be Open to Return For Season 10

With American Horror Story‘s ninth season, 1984, ending Wednesday night fans are already looking ahead to Season 10. Right now, fans know next to nothing about the next season of the popular FX horror anthology. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously mentioned that he had two ideas for the tenth season as well as that there would be a big clue as to what the season would be about in 1984’s eighth episode, but when it comes to real details and casting, those things will remain shrouded in secrecy for quite some time. However, even with 1984 having just ended, there’s one star who is already going on the record saying she’d love to come back.

Speaking with TV Guide Angelica Ross said that she would be open to come back for Season 10 and despite being a newcomer to the American Horror Story universe, she even had an idea of what she would like to play, if Murphy choses a certain theme.

“I am totally open for another season of American Horror Story,” Ross said. “I have no idea where they’re going next. But if they do happen to visit Coven again, I definitely feel like there’s a witch vibe in me somewhere that I can pull out.”

Ross isn’t the only American Horror Story alum interested in returning for Season 10 and interested in something Coven-related either. Late last month, Sarah Paulson said that she would love to return to the series.

“It’s hard not to be a part of it,” Paulson said. “I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again.”

Up until 1984, Paulson had been a part of every season of the series in some fashion. She’s played numerous characters over the years — and sometimes more than one per season — but perhaps the biggest fan-favorite is Cordelia Foxx, the Supreme witch first introduced in Coven and who played a major role in last season’s Apocalypse. With Murphy having previously stated that he plans to bring the Coven witches back in a future season, there’s the potential that we could see the witches again in Season 10, which is something that Paulson would welcome. She explained that she loves playing the Cordelia role.

“Any time I could play Cordelia, I would love to,” Paulson said. “I really loved playing her. And I had a great wig last year [in Apocalypse]. That was fun, too.”

