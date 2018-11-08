‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: “Fire and Reign” Reveals Which Clinton Sold Their Soul to Join the Illuminati

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is in the homestretch to the season finale and tonight’s episode finally started detailing what leads up to the apocalypse — including a reveal about The Cooperative, The Illuminati, and which Clinton sold their soul to be a part of it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Fire and Reign”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode finally brings Michael and the witches closer to the season-starting end of the world and that includes revealing exactly what The Cooperative is and who they are. It turns out that The Cooperative is as many fans suspected — The Illuminati, the shadowy group of leaders and other figures quietly pulling the strings of the world. Michael is told about this and given a few names of world leaders involved, including former President Bill Clinton, but it’s explicitly stated that Hillary is not on the list.

Hillary Clinton not part of Apocalypse‘s Illuminati? That alone is interesting, but it’s the explanation of how one becomes a member that is truly fascinating. It turns out that everyone who is part of the Illuminati sold their soul to Satan to be there. That means that, at least in the show’s canon, Bill Clinton sold his soul to the devil — and Hillary did not.

It’s a clever — and perhaps controversial — nod to some of the political commentary in our society, but it’s also serves to set the stage for the nuclear bombs that fall in the season premiere. Michael is told that it’s members of the Illuminati that have the ability to use small changes to create major catastrophes — including the revelation that it only takes three people in the right place at the right time to set off the bombs.

And as for the antichrist? Michael is all for the Illuminati now that he knows this — especially since those bombs are guaranteed to kill the witches he so hates.

Were you surprised by which Clinton sold their soul? Let us know in the comments.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays on FX.