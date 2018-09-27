‘American Horror Story’ Fans React to ‘Coven’ Witches Returning in ‘Apocalypse’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is certainly pulling out all the stops — including the return of some major fan-favorites.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse below!

In the final moments of the episode, after all of the human residents of Outpost 3 are murdered thanks to Michael’s machinations, the music on the radio suddenly changes to “She’s A Rainbow” and when it does, it’s as though it is a signal to the witches from American Horror Story: Coven. Moments later, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle (Frances Conroy), and Madison (Emma Roberts) show up at the bunker and quickly are tasked with finding “her”. This leads to them bringing out the bodies of Coco, Mallory, and Dinah who they quickly bring back to life with Madison kneeling before Mallory making it clear that they know each other even if Mallory doesn’t remember — and that Mallory may very well be a witch.

Given how beloved Coven has become to AHS fans over the years, it’s safe to say that there has been quite a response to the trio’s long-awaited return. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

Worth the Wait?

they really are waiting to the last second to bring out the coven witches #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/aoZIdyHU9j — Gency (@gencyalas) September 27, 2018

An Emotional Return

THE COVEN WITCHES BITCH IM CRYING THANK YOU GOD #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/FT9IkkunyE — Kate (@therealkatebbx) September 27, 2018

Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder

You know, a lot of people hated on Coven back in the day and now everyone is crying for the witches and Coven. I see you. I see. ? #AHSApocalpyse — Amanda Lee (@mandalee3292) September 27, 2018

A Lot of Feelings

HAVING THE COVEN WITCHES WALK IN TO “SHES A RAINBOW” BY THE ROLLING STONES JUST ABOUT KILLED ME?♥️? — lauren? (@laurxkesha) September 27, 2018

Lots of Questions

When you’re excited to see the Coven witches but confused about everything that just happened #AHSApocalpyse pic.twitter.com/aeUYf0NGV5 — Dobbs? (@TrueBlueAce) September 27, 2018

Finally

YALL DONT KNOW HOW LOUD A SCREAMED WHEN THOSE WITCHES WALK THROUGH THE GATE???YASS MY COVEN IS HERE ??#AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/atePoiWDuc — ?? (@aaesthetichaz) September 27, 2018

A Theory

Michael said he thought he got rid of them all. So he must have especially gone after witches to make sure they didn’t get in his way but didn’t succeed with the coven still being alive. #AHSApocalypse — Eduardo Ochoa (@EduardoOchoa_) September 27, 2018

A+ Gif