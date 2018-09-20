‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ “The Morning After” Ends With a Big Twist

American Horror Story is one of those shows that regularly throws its audience some major twists, but tonight’s episode of Apocalypse packed some major stunners into the last few minutes — including one that has fans asking some major questions about exactly who the people running Outpost 3 are.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “The Morning After”, below.

While the return of Rubber Man from Murder House and the death of Evie Gallant (Joan Collins) were shocking themselves, it’s what happened with Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates) that’s left fans with questions about who — or what — is behind Outpost 3. After discovering on Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) computer that Ms. Venable (Sarah Paulson) had made up the no sex rule, Timothy (Kyle Allen) and Emily (Ash Santos) finally sleep together. They’re discovered and despite calling Venable out about the rule being fake, Venable decides to have them killed anyway.

However, Timothy fights back and manages to get the gun away from one of the guards. He shoots Miriam before he’s subdued, and she flees only for viewers to discover that she’s not bleeding blood from that grave injury. Instead, she’s leaking a white fluid and, more than that, appears to have some sort of synthetic frame and circuitry inside her body as if she’s not exactly human.

Is Miriam a robot? It’s certainly possible. Series creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy is known for throwing all kinds of characters and twists into seasons and the idea of a robot would fit right in with the apocalypse — after all, a machine or even a cyborg would presumably survive the end of the world. And if Miriam isn’t the only robot, that might explain why Venable is so anti-sex, as well as the scene in the premiere where the pair dress up in purple clothing, the attire of the “elites”. If they’re not human, they probably wouldn’t be considered elite. It would also explain Murphy’s comments to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year when he talked about the “great stuff” both Bates and Paulson had to do for the season.

“Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” Murphy shared with Entertainment Weekly. He added, “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.”

What do you think? Is Miriam a robot? Is she a cyborg? What the heck is going on? Let us know your take on things in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.