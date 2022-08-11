American Horror Story Reveals Returning Cast Members For Season 11

Earlier this. month, FX chairman John Landgraf gave fans their first major piece of news about American Horror Story Season 11 when he revealed that the next installment of the fan favorite long-running horror anthology series will arrive this fall. Now, a new report from Deadline is giving us another update, this time about the cast of the eagerly anticipated season. On Wednesday, the outlet reported a number of familiar faces would be returning to the American Horror Story franchise as well as some new faces who have worked with Ryan Murphy in other projects.

Per Deadline, Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, and Patti LuPone are all returning to AHS for Season 11. They will be joined by Sandra Bernhard who appeared in Pose, Joe Mantello who appeared in Hollywood and The Normal Heart, and Charlie Carver who was in Ratched.

Little about Season 11 of American Horror Story is currently known. Earlier this year, Landgraf did reveal that unlike Season 10 which has been split into two stories — "Red Tide" and "Death Valley" — the concept for Season 11 would be a single story, albeit one that takes place across different timelines.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," Landgraf said. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories."

At the time, Landgraf also said that he had been a fan of Double Feature's unique format that featured not just different stories, but different casts and mythos, taking on vampires in "Red Tide" and aliens in "Death Valley", but noted that he's interested in what's coming for Season 11 as well.

"I think it was really good," he said. "I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea, too. I think it's really cool."

American Horror Story first debuted in 2011 with the season that has since been dubbed Murder House. Since then, the series has been renewed through at least Season 13. A spinoff series, American Horror Stories, is currently airing its second season on FX.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," Landgraf said when American Horror Story was renewed. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker the writers, directors, cast and crew for each, new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

American Horror Story Season 11 will debut sometime this fall on FX.