Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Rowan Goes Looking For Answers in New Episode 2 Clip (Exclusive)

Last week, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuted, introducing fans of the network's Immortal Universe to Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant young neurosurgeon who begins to realize that she has terrifying powers while also introducing viewers into something that Rowan does not yet know that she's from a long line of powerful New Orleans witches entangled with a mysterious and dangerous entity called Lasher. This week, in the wake of the death of Rowan's adoptive mother, those two worlds collide. In a new clip from this week's episode, "The Dark Place," shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Rowan goes to New Orleans looking for answers and begins to learn that in New Orleans, there are ghosts everywhere.

In the clip, Rowan approaches a local tour guide in New Orleans for information about a home in the city — a home that turns out to be the old Mayfair house. She's quickly given a brief rundown of that that house is famous for: it's parties, its debauchery, and of course, it's witches. The episode is described, "In 'The Dark Place,' a grieving Rowan spins out of control. Deirdre and Lasher work to draw Rowan home." You can check out the clip for yourself below.

Will there be a Mayfair Witches/Interview With the Vampire crossover?

While, if you're listening carefully, the tour guide in the clip does make mention of vampires when talking about the Mayfair house, fans of AMC's Immortal Universe might not want to get overly excited for a crossover between Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire just yet. Earlier this week during the Television Critics Association press tour, series executive producer Mark Johnson noted that there are connections between both series, but that things are very fluid, and the two shows are very much their own.

"I think if we continue you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson said. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice's — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows."

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

The series is based on Anne Rice's trilogy of novels, Lives of The Mayfair Witches. The series synopsis is as follows: "Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays on AMC and AMC+. "The Dark Place" debuts January 15th at 9pm ET.