Guillermo del Toro-Produced Antlers Gets New Trailer

Guillermo del Toro is a massively successful director, but his filmmaking duties extend into a variety of realms of other realms of production, including producing duties on the upcoming horror film Antlers, which just got an all-new trailer. Dating back to his earliest feature films like The Devil’s Backbone and Cronos, del Toro has proven to be one of the most imaginative filmmakers of his generation, with his recent accomplishments with The Shape of Water allowing him to lift up the voices of other burgeoning filmmakers, like Antlers director Scott Cooper. Check out the new trailer above before the film lands in theaters on April 17, 2020.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

The film is inspired by the story “The Quiet Boy” from Nick Antosca, creator of SYFY’s Channel Zero.

Del Toro has had a fascinating trajectory in the film world, as his more independent films opened up the door for him to create larger spectacles like Blade II and Hellboy which, while beloved by genre fans, failed to make major showings at the box office. When the director returned to his roots of delivering a Spanish-language, macabre fairy tale with Pan’s Labyrinth, he earned himself multiple Oscars, allowing him to pursue any creative efforts he wanted.

After another string of critical hits and box office shortcomings, in addition to scoring the directing gig for The Hobbit and ultimately stepping away, del Toro delivered The Shape of Water, scoring himself the Best Picture and Best Director Oscar, once again granting him the keys to the Hollywood kingdom.

While del Toro has yet to direct a film since Shape of Water, he has produced Antlers as well as the adaptation Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark with director André Øvredal.

In the film, it’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

To celebrate Halloween, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will return to theaters this weekend. Antlers lands in theaters on April 17, 2020.

