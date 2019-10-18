This Family’s Basement Filling With Blood Feels Right Out of The Shining

As winter approaches, most families begin to prepare their home for severe weather, but in the case of one Iowa family, they discovered that their entire basement had become flooded with blood in a gruesome scene that looks like it’s straight out of The Shining. WHO-TV reported this week that the Lestina family in Bagley, Iowa discovered nearly five inches of blood, bones, and animal fat in their basement, with the Iowa Department of Health recommending the family evacuate the home for the time being as to avoid the biohazard. The family claims that their neighbor Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker is denying accountability for the issue.

“They haven’t reached out at all. In fact, they haven’t taken any accountability for it,” Nick Lestina shared with WHO-TV. “They say it’s not their fault and told me ‘good luck.’ If I want to do anything about it, it’s on my dime and my schedule.”

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

“The meat locker from my standpoint has been pretty cooperative,” Kevin Wilken, an environment specialist senior with the Iowa DNR, pointed out. “They have worked with me to come up with a permanent solution so the animal blood, fat, and all that stuff is no longer discarded down those floor drains.”

The family has lived in their home near the Meat Locker for 10 years without incident, though the facility has come under new ownership in the last year.

“I’m looking into thousands of dollars with cleanup, over 2,000 just to sanitize the basement,” Lestina noted. “I don’t have thousands of dollars to throw away at this.”

He added, “No one wants to see that, smell that. I wouldn’t want that for anybody in their house.”

The level of the disaster likely would have continued, were it not for the Lestina family’s sump pump keeping the chaos under control. Lestina hopes to find a solution to the issue and if Dahl’s continues to avoid responsibility, he will be pressing charges. The Meat Locker reportedly dumped cattle and hog remains days before the incident and, with their pipes being connected to the Lestina home, resulted in the catastrophe.

“I wouldn’t really wish this on anybody, but all I can do is keep moving forward and try to take care of the problem,” the home owner confessed.

