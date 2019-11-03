Clive Barker’s Books of Blood Being Adapted for a Movie at Hulu

Horror anthologies have gotten quite a lot of buzz in recent years, between television shows like American Horror Story, Castle Rock, and Two Sentence Horror Stories, and feature-length fare like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Another beloved horror series – Clive Barker’s Books of Blood – is set to be the next among them. According to a new report from Deadline, Hulu is finalizing deals on an adaptation of Books of Blood, which would be released as a feature film. The project will be co-written, executive produced and directed by Brannon Braga, whose work includes Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and The Orville. The Orville creator and star Seth MacFarlane will be executive producing.

The six-book series draws on a mix of horror and fantasy elements, which take place in a contemporary setting. The stories often follow everyday people who become embroiled in terrifying or mysterious events. The film adaptation will star Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland, For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Friel will play Mary, a brilliant, beautiful psychologist who has gained fame as a skeptic that debunks all theories or beliefs that are not solely scientifically based. She loses her 7-year-old son to leukemia and then meets Simon (Gavron), a handsome, charismatic young man who becomes her lover and convinces her that he speaks for her dead child.

Robertson will portray Jenna, a hypersensitive girl who suffers from “misphonia” — an abhorrence of sound. As she learns her mother is about to send her back to the “Farm,” she steals her mother’s cash and sets out for Los Angeles.

Vazquez will play Bennett, a professional killer who’s latest “hit” clues him in on a priceless book that may allow him and his wife to permanently retire. On his search for the tome, his quest leads him straight into supernatural territory.

Books of Blood will be co-written by Braga and Adam Simon, whose work includes Salem and A Haunting in Connecticut. The film will be executive produced by Fuzzy Door’s MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry and Barker. Mark Miller is a co-executive producer. Joe Micucci, Jason Clark and Michael Mahoney are producers.

The project has reportedly been in the works at Hulu for over a year now, long before The Orville moved to the streaming service for its upcoming third season.

What do you think of Books of Blood getting adapted for Hulu? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Books of Blood is expected to debut sometime in the fall of 2020.