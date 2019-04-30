Child’s Play Reboot Trolls Toy Story 4 in Hilarious New Poster

There are two movies about toys coming to life hitting theaters this June. One is Toy Story 4, the next installment in the beloved family franchise from Disney and Pixar. The other is Child’s Play, the reboot of the killer Chucky doll horror saga. While Toy Story 4 will certainly dominate Child’s Play at the box office, the marketing team behind the R-rated reboot deserves a ton of credit for being the first to recognize the similarities between the two and creating an absolutely terrifying, “haunt your dreams” poster connecting the dots.

On Tuesday, the Child’s Play Twitter account shared a new poster from the film, seeing the foot of Chucky walking out of the frame, leaving a trail of blood in his wake. Behind him, it looks like a doll with a cowboy hat (modeling Woody from Toy Story) is lying dead on the ground. You’ll also notice that the style of the poster is an exact replica of the Toy Story 4 character posters, the most popular of which features Woody tipping his hat.

Not only does this poster mimic the style of the Toy Story ads, and kill Woody in the process, but the tweet with which it was shared is also a major knock on the family film.

“There’s a new sheriff in town,” reads the tweet. “Meet your new best friend on June 21.”

There’s a new sheriff in town. Meet your new best friend on June 21. 🔪 #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/aarRm1Dxnd — Child’s Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 30, 2019

Woody is the sheriff, and the Toy Story movies are all about friendship, we get it. This is a hilarious dig by Child’s Play, though it won’t help the box office competition when June arrives. Though they don’t have a lot of crossover audience, both Child’s Play and Toy Story 4 open on June 21st. The latter will likely set the record for the highest-grossing animated film in history, while the outlook for Child’s Play has yet to be seen.

