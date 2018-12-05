‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: Rumored Casting Details for the Dark Lord Revealed

The Dark Lord may have largely unseen during the first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but the role he played in Sabrina Spellman’s life was a huge one and it looks like fans of the Netflix series will finally get to see him in Season 2.

According to That Hashtag Show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is looking to cast The Dark Lord in his human guise as Lucifer Morningstar. Per their breakdown, the series is looking to cast men of any ethnicity and between the ages of 20 and 40 for the role, though it’s assumed that whoever ultimately is cast will likely have a fairly ageless appearance as he is described as “attractive, sophisticated and devilishly charming.”

The character is expected to appear in a guest starring capacity, but as fans of the series know, The Dark Lord is a character that looms large in Sabrina’s story. After realizing that by signing her name in the Book of the Beast during her Dark Baptism she would be literally signing herself over to Satan, Sabrina refused. She ultimately went to trial, where she was offered a deal where she could remain in the mortal world while also attending The Academy of Unseen Arts. However, Satan still had designs on Sabrina and it’s revealed in the first season finale he plans to make Sabrina his bride — though Madam Satan has some plans of her own for the teenage witch.

The addition of The Dark Lord/Lucifer Morningstar to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will isn’t the only new face we will see when the show returns for its second season in April. Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel alum Alexis Denisof is coming on board as Adam Masters, the boyfriend of Ms. Wardwell (Michele Gomez) before she was murdered and replaced by Madam Satan. Jedidiah Goodacre will also join as Dorian Gray, the owner of Dorian’s Gray Room, an exclusive nightclub — a take on Oscar Wilde’s character from “The Picture of Dorian Gray”, a character who struck a supernatural bargain in order to maintain his youth. A character such as that should be right at home in the world of witchcraft that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes place in. He is billed as a recurring guest star and seems to be an important part of the show’s second season.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

What do you think about The Dark Lord coming to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Who do you think should be cast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Holiday Special arrives on Netflix on December 14th.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 comes to Netflix April 5, 2019.