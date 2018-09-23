‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star Kiernan Shipka Says Season 1 is “Going to Be Great”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just might become Netflix‘s next hit original series, and it sounds like the show’s star is on board.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Kiernan Shipka previewed the first season of the upcoming series, in which she will play the latest incarnation of Sabrina Spellman. Even though the show’s actual premiere is still a ways away, Shipka is confident about how it will be received.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s gonna be great, and people are gonna love it,” Shipka explained.

For Shipka, the process of starring in Chilling Adventures has been a bit of a career change, compared to her previous filmography, including a long tenure as Sally Draper on Mad Men.

“I was sort of like a frustrated actor.” Shipka said of her post-Mad Men career. “I was like, Oh my God, [Chilling Adventures] is heaven. I’m obsessed with everything about it.”

Chilling Adventures will see Shipka star as Sabrina Spellman, whose life is turned upside down thanks to a dark ritual on her sixteenth birthday. The cast of the series also includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, and Ross Lynch — the latter of whom bonded with Shipka over their pasts as child actors.

“She’s super-professional and way beyond her years as far as her maturity goes, but she’s also younger in some ways than your average 18-year-old,” Lynch, who previously starred on Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally, explained. “We relate in that way. We don’t have normal lives. We never had regular relationships as far as boyfriends and girlfriends.”

“That’s the one thing that is all acting — I do not have a relationship,” Shipka added. “I’m too busy, man.”

But when it comes to Shipka’s onscreen relationships – namely, a love triangle between Lynch’s Harvey Kinkle and a warlock boy – Shipka has a bit of enthusiasm.

“It’s not very hard to like either of those boys, to be honest.” Shipka explained. “They’re really cute.”

Are you excited to see Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on October 26th on Netflix.