Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Poster Released, Trailer Coming Tomorrow

It looks like fans won’t have to wait long for new looks at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The upcoming Netflix series recently debuted a new poster, which features Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) sitting in front of a birthday cake, with a Black Phillip-esque set of horns behind her. You can check it out below.

Blow the candles and make a wish. Something witchy is coming your way tomorrow. #CAOS pic.twitter.com/9y1OhVNg83 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) September 12, 2018

In addition to just being pretty creepy, the poster hints at Sabrina’s sixteenth birthday, which is said to be the catalyst for the events of Chilling Adventures. This particular tweet also teases “something witchy” arriving tomorrow, which could end up being the series’ first trailer.

Chilling Adventures, which is inspired by the comic series of the same name, will follow Sabrina as she struggles with being half-human and half-witch, all while battling some pretty evil forces. In addition to Shipka, the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina includes Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Ricard Coyle, and Bronson Pinchot.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

And while the series is billed as being within the same universe as The CW’s hit series Riverdale, those involved with the older series have said that crossovers won’t be happening anytime soon.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes.” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural or magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Friday, Oct. 26th on Netflix.