Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 First Look Released

With only weeks to go before the debut of Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix has released a number of new photos from the upcoming episodes, teasing both the humor and the horror that the upcoming season is set to explore. The climax of Part Two teased the series going into its darkest territory yet, due to Nicholas Sparks being taken down to Hell, but it’s clear that Sabrina isn’t going to let him stay there, nor will her friends let her embark on such a journey all alone. Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on January 24th.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

Scroll down to see photos from Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina before it debuts on January 24th.

