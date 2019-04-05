‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 2 Drawing Binge Watchers on Netflix

Last fall, Netflix debuted Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, their darker take on the teen witch who was made popular in a ’90s TV series starring Melissa Joan Hart who has roots in classic Archie Comics. Taking a page from Riverdale‘s playbook, the series delivered a darker take on a narrative that was full of plenty of teenage melodrama, with Sabrina winning over a massive audience almost immediately. Fans have only had to wait six months to get all-new episodes of the series that continue those adventures, but viewers are seemingly consuming these stories as quickly as possible, with audiences taking to Twitter to admit their binge-watching obsession.

In the new season, “After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell.”

Giving Me Life

AHHH PART 2 is giving me life!!! One more episode and that’s it for tonight … maybe 😉 #CAOS pic.twitter.com/0s5wV0QzM7 — Stan (@gagastann_) April 5, 2019

Leave Me Alone

New Chilling Adventures of Sabrina = No one bother me while I binge watch. pic.twitter.com/dFtSuhH3Vs — 𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖈𝖍 (@TheFamousCheech) April 5, 2019

Just Here to Watch

Season 2 of Sabrina is on Netflix! Ahhh!! Excuse me as I binge watch it this week 😂 pic.twitter.com/KECPRWk395 — Kenadee (@kendoll350) April 5, 2019

One Is Not Enough

Honestly I’m so afraid to start watching #CAOS part 2 cause I know I’m gonna binge watch it all for the next 24h instead of watching only few episodes lmao — 𝒢𝒾ℴ𝒢𝒾ℴ ❀ (@lovinthebiebo) April 5, 2019

Tough Choices

Netflix just dropped Sabrina season 2 and I have 3 assignments due next week…so naturally I will be binge watching the fuck out the season bye — A (@adrianpaIaz) April 5, 2019

Thank Darkness!

Watching #CAOS part 2 at long last and excited to see Sabrina challenge the supernaturally powered patriarchy. Thank darkness @sabrinanetflix is back y’all. — Luciano Joshua Gonzalez-Vega (@Lucianowrites) April 5, 2019

Just FYI

Hey @netflix I just wanna let you know that it’s 6:25 AM and I just woke up so I could binge all of Sabrina part 2 today. You should be a proud mom. — rye 💖💨🌞 (@thedailyriley) April 5, 2019

Must Resist Binge-Watching

I’m gonna try sooo hard not to binge the entire S2 of #CAOS in one day — Lua (@Luanaa__Reis) April 5, 2019

Hold My Calls

see you in 9 hours twitter #CAOS pic.twitter.com/eou4mGxXFo — nic frankel (@livingfrankely) April 5, 2019

Set That Alarm