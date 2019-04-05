Horror

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 2 Drawing Binge Watchers on Netflix

Last fall, Netflix debuted Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, their darker take on the teen witch who […]

By

Last fall, Netflix debuted Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, their darker take on the teen witch who was made popular in a ’90s TV series starring Melissa Joan Hart who has roots in classic Archie Comics. Taking a page from Riverdale‘s playbook, the series delivered a darker take on a narrative that was full of plenty of teenage melodrama, with Sabrina winning over a massive audience almost immediately. Fans have only had to wait six months to get all-new episodes of the series that continue those adventures, but viewers are seemingly consuming these stories as quickly as possible, with audiences taking to Twitter to admit their binge-watching obsession.

In the new season, “After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about their viewings of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, now streaming on Netflix.

Giving Me Life

Leave Me Alone

Just Here to Watch

One Is Not Enough

Tough Choices

Thank Darkness!

Just FYI

Must Resist Binge-Watching

Hold My Calls

Set That Alarm

Tagged:
,

Related Posts