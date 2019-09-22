Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Wraps Filming on Part 3

It looks like the latest chapter of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is one step closer to hitting the small screen. A recent tweet from YVR Shoots, which tracks filming in and around the Vancouver area, indicates that the third season (or “Part”) of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has wrapped filming. The tweet also indicates that the show will resume production in just a matter of weeks on Part 4, which was already greenlit by Netflix back in December of last year.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 has wrapped filming in Vancouver.

On hiatus until October 7th: (https://t.co/bi6WQNlU1n) #CAOS

Big carnival set in Langley. pic.twitter.com/dvJ1EYhaJN — YVRShoots – Hollywood North Buzz (@yvrshoots) September 21, 2019

The Riverdale-adjacent series has become a bonafide fan-favorite since it debuted last fall, taking an increasingly-spooky take on the Sabrina the Teenage Witch mythology.

“There’s definitely that same edge-of-your-seat quality to the show,” series star Kiernan Shipka told reporters of the show’s similarity to Riverdale. “There’s obviously the timelessness of it, the really wonderful cinematography and fun references to different things, and the total suspense is right there. The shows are wildly different, but Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa is] brilliant, and he’s he’s behind both of them, so there’s definitely a vibe, just sort of a general, addictive quality to both shows that people are really going to respond to.”

Even though Chilling Adventures and Riverdale technically air on different networks, fans continue to clamor for an official crossover between the two, although that might still be out of reach.

“I really want that to happen.” Riverdale star KJ Apa revealed during a panel appearance last year. “I mean, as far as I know now, I don’t think it is going to happen. But, just because they’ve got the supernatural aspect to it and we don’t really have that. But it would be sick.”

Season 3 will feature a “very fun” heel turn for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as Sabrina wants to travel to Hell to rescue Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

“I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed at a Television Critics Association press event last month. “We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

The first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now available on Netflix.