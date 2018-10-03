New ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Trailer Released

The witching hour is upon us, because a new trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has officially arrived!

Netflix debuted the newest trailer for the upcoming live-action series, which comes just weeks away before the series’ premiere. You can check it out above!

Chilling Adventures, which is based on the comic of the same name, is setting out to be a dark retelling of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, much like how The CW’s Riverdale transformed public perception of the Archie world.

“There’s definitely that same edge-of-your-seat quality to the show,” Shipka said of the two shows in a recent interview. “There’s obviously the timelessness of it, the really wonderful cinematography and fun references to different things, and the total suspense is right there. The shows are wildly different, but Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa is] brilliant, and he’s he’s behind both of them, so there’s definitely a vibe, just sort of a general, addictive quality to both shows that people are really going to respond to.”

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

Chilling Adventures will also star Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Tati Gabrielle, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, and Bronson Pinchot.

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Friday, October 26th, on Netflix.