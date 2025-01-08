Chris Jericho Sacrifices Wrestlers in Gory Dark Match Trailer

Play video

Shudder has released the trailer for the all-new gory wrestling horror film Dark Match. Starring AEW wrestler Chris Jericho, the film follows a small wrestling company that accepts a well-paying gig in a sketchy town — the backwoods. Per the synopsis, they do this “only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.”

Jericho appears to be playing the cult leader, referring to pro-wrestling as a “sacrifice.” Later in the trailer, he says there are “five children, five matches, five offerings.” So you can see where this is going.

Dark Match was written and directed by Lowell Dean and produced by John K. MacDonald, Don Depoe, Michael Feehan, Rhonda Baker, and Michael Peterson. Eleanor Wiebe and Chris Jericho are executive producers. Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry star alongside Jericho.

Professional wrestling has taken the spotlight over the last few years in pop culture. First, STARZ produced Heels which starred Alexander Ludwig, Stephen Amell, Kelli Berglund, and WWE’s CM Punk. A24 released The Iron Claw which sheds light on the legendary Von Erichs and their tragic backstory. Then, Netflix debuted its controversial Mr. McMahon docuseries.

Up next is Queen of the Ring which chronicles the career of one of the women’s wrestling greats Mildred Burke (Emily Bett Rickards). Several female wrestling favorites have key roles in the film which launches this March in theaters.

All of this while wrestling is positively thriving in the mainstream. WWE and AEW have major streaming deals with two of the top services — Netflix and Max. While WWE’s major $5 billion Netflix deal covers WWE Raw and other content, Max is the new home of AEW Dynamite which will also be simulcast on TBS.

It’s paved the way for wrestlers to take on more Hollywood roles, too. Jericho most recently starred in the third installment of the Terrifier franchise while former AEW Champion MJF is starring alongside Hollywood legend Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2.

Becky Lynch has been on hiatus from WWE for the past few months, in part due to her acting aspirations. She confirmed she’ll be in a brand new Star Trek project beaming onto Paramount+ soon and reports claim she’s also got a role in the Happy Gilmore sequel.

Dark Match streams exclusively on Shudder on January 31st.