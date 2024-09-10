Chucky and Pennywise Getting Popcorn Buckets in Honor of Halloween

It wouldn't be Halloween without horror and now, two iconic horror characters are getting their own popcorn buckets that are surprisingly not the stuff of nightmares. On Tuesday, Cinemark Theatres announced that they are selling souvenir cups and popcorn buckets featuring the killer doll Chucky and Pennywise from It just in time for Halloween while supplies last. Per the announcement, the "killer collectibles" will be available at select theaters with the souvenir cups selling for $15 each including same day refills while the Pennywise popcorn bucket will sell for $29.99 and Chucky will sell for $24.99.

What's interesting about these popcorn buckets is that they differ quite a bit from some of the more recent, viral popcorn buckets that we've seen introduced for various new releases — buckets like the "intentionally crude" Deadpool & Wolverine offering and the viral Dune: Part Two bucket. Both the Pennywise and Chucky buckets are realistic "popcorn heads", bust-style creations that look like the characters and are, surprisingly, not that scary — unless you're familiar with the characters, of course. Fan response to the buckets has already been pretty positive with horror fans and collectors eager to get their hands on them.

As for why Pennywise and Chucky are getting their own popcorn containers, neither character is appearing in a new film this Halloween season, though Bride of Chucky is getting a re-release at Cinemark closer to Halloween. Pennywise will return next year in a new It prequel series coming to HBO sometime in 2025, Welcome to Derry. Additionally, Chucky and Pennywise aren't the only two horror figures getting their own popcorn bucket for Halloween. Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise is getting a popcorn bucket as well in time for Terrifier 3, which opens in theaters on October 11th. That popcorn bucket is also another "bust" style bucket with the offering shaped like Art the Clown's head. The bucket was unveiled by director Damien Leone on social media with a short video and while the bucket itself isn't super terrifying, the video is a little creepy. The Terrifier bucket is said to be available for pre-order soon at AMC Theatres, Regal, and Cinemark.

Terrifier 3 will see Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. As for Welcome to Derry, the series is a prequel to Stephen King's It and is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine where Pennywise has terrorized residents for generations. The series is set decades before the events of It, set in the 1950s to explore the bizarre events in the town that pre-dates the story fans already know. In terms of Chucky, fans are still waiting to hear of the killer doll will get a fourth season of his USA/SYFY series — but he's also currently appearing at Halloween Horror Nights where he's taking the stage to host Late Night With Chucky.

The Chucky and Pennywise popcorn vessels will be available at Cinemark while supplies last.