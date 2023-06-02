Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak Score Coming to Vinyl

Guillermo del Toro has proven himself to be one of the most prolific filmmakers of our time, impressing audiences and critics alike with the diverse and compelling experiences he has delivered viewers over the years. Back in 2015, del Toro delivered viewers the creepy and atmospheric Crimson Peak, a bone-chilling love story, that was largely overlooked by mainstream audiences, though earned positive reactions from critics. Ever since delivering fans The Shape of Water back in 2017, audiences have revisited many of the projects that they might have initially overlooked, earning Crimson Peak newfound attention. Continuing that trend of reevaluating and appreciating del Toro projects, Waxwork Records is releasing the Crimson Peak score from Fernando Velázquez on vinyl. You can head to Waxwork Records to order the soundtrack now.

The new release is described, "Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to release Crimson Peak Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Fernando Velázquez. Crimson Peak is a 2015 gothic-horror romance film directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, The Devil's Backbone, The Shape of Water). The film stars Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain. It follows the story of an aspiring author who is wooed by a mysterious stranger to a remote Gothic mansion built upon a red clay mountain. There, she must decipher the mansion's many secrets, the mystery behind the ghostly visions that haunt her new home, and fight not only for her sanity, but for her very life. The film is described as a ghost story and gothic romance heavily inspired by other horror films such as The Haunting, The Innocents, and The Shining.

"Fernando Velázquez is an award-winning Spanish concert, film, and TV composer. After studying cello at a number of musical conservatories and performing in several orchestras, Velázquez started his career as a film composer. He is credited with scoring over 50 feature films including The Orphanage and A Monster Calls. Velázquez's haunting Crimson Peak score features a full orchestra brimming with terror-inducing cues, waltz, dark, and moody tracks, juxtaposed with passionate and romantic love themes.

"Waxwork Records is excited to present the debut vinyl release of Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe 2xLP featuring Ice Blue & Red Clay splatter-colored vinyl, housed in heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, adorned with new artwork by Jérémy Pailler."

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

Crimson Peak Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features:

The debut soundtrack vinyl release

Pressed to 2xLP "Ice Blue & Red Clay" splatter-colored vinyl

Heavyweight gatefold packaging with matte satin coating

New artwork by Jérémy Pailler

