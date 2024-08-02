Cuckoo: You’ll Never Bike at Night After Watching This New Clip (Exclusive)

After premiering earlier this year, the new horror movie Cuckoo from NEON Films has been building buzz about it being one of the most frightening experiences of the year, with the film’s various trailers highlighting just some of the ways that audiences will be freaked out. These trailers have offered glimpses at a scene in which Hunter Schafer’s Gretchen is being pursued while riding her bike on a remote road, and we now have an exclusive clip from the full scene to dive even deeper into the terror. You can check out the clip above before Cuckoo lands in theaters on August 9th.

Cuckoo is described by NEON, “Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also starring in the film are Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Marton Csókás (Freelance), Greta Fernández (Santo), and Jan Bluthardt (Luz). Cuckoo was written and directed by Tilman Singer.

It’s hard to overstate just how big of a year it has been for indie horror, as genre films like Love Lies Bleeding, I Saw the TV Glow, Late Night with the Devil, and Oddity have all won over audiences and earned acclaim from critics, but NEON Films specifically has generated tremendous buzz from their releases.

Back in March, the Sydney Sweeney-starring Immaculate showcased the star’s talents in the world of horror, while its financial success marked some of the biggest triumphs for the distributor. Its opening weekend of $5.3 million became the biggest opening for NEON at the time. Funnily enough, just last month the opening of NEON’s Longlegs then surpassed Immaculate, becoming NEON’s new biggest opener on the way to eventually surpassing the Best Picture-winning Parasite as their all-time top-grossing movie. With Longlegs still generating buzz at the box office, it sets the bar higher with each passing day.

Even if Cuckoo doesn’t break records for NEON, it sits at 81% positive reviews and will likely be yet another victory for the indie studio by year’s end.

Cuckoo hits theaters on August 9th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!