Dad's Adorable Zoom Meeting Halloween Costume For Daughter Goes Viral

✖

The Halloween costume of the year award might have found a winner in Greg Dietzenbach, though he isn't the one wearing the costume. Dietzenbach has a knack for creating amazing costumes, which in the past has included a sock robot for his son and a door costume for his daughter that was based on his neighbor's house. This year though he took things to a new level, as he created a costume for his daughter that has her becoming a walking Zoom call, which is admittedly the perfect Halloween costume for 2020.

"Social distancing has made my kids Zoom experts, it's how they attended school and see family and friends. It felt like it was a costume idea worth exploring," Dietzenbach told Good Morning America "Fortunately I work for a company that builds corporate environments and museums so I had a large format printer at my disposal."

I made a killer Zoom Meeting costume for my daughter. #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/bdKbgGZcA5 — Greg Dietzenbach (@GregDietzenbach) October 21, 2020

The Zoom screen features different legendary monsters having a Zoom meeting like Frankenstein, the Mummy, and more, and each one took around an hour and a half to finish.

"I recreated the Zoom interface -- adding subtle jokes like '666 Participants,' and instead of 'End Meeting for All,' it says 'End Life' and 'Share Screen' is changed to 'Share Scream' -- in Adobe Illustrator and transformed photos of my daughter (Ada, 12) into monsters using an iPad drawing app called Procreate," Dietzenbach said.

He mounted the art to a 1/4-inch foam board and the handles are straps hot-glued to the back of the board. The live video screen was an iPad, it's the one he used to create all the art. "The live video screen was the very same iPad I used to draw the monsters," Dietzenbach said. "It was taped to the back of the board and [I] ran a mirror app so it'd have a clean display of the victim."

"If I couldn't find something I just drew it, like Drac's necklace and Frank's bolts," Dietzenbach said. "Part of the fun of making these costumes is all the creative solutions I discover while building them. I embrace the challenge every year and the October 31st deadline is always a good motivator."

"I've become known for my homemade costumes with family and friends and people tell me they look forward to seeing them every year but I really do it for my kids," Dietzenbach said" "Halloween was one of my favorite holidays when I was a kid and I'm happy to share my love of Halloween with them."