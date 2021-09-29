David Arquette Stars in New Airbnb Promo for the Scream House

The long-awaited fifth Scream movie is finally hitting theaters in January, marking the first in the franchise in over ten years. If you’re impatient for the movie to be released, there’s some other exciting stuff in the works from the cast and creators. In honor of the upcoming movie and original film’s 25th anniversary, it was recently announced that David Arquette (Dewey Riley) and writer Kevin Williamson are teaming up with Airbnb to offer fans a unique opportunity to participate in a virtual Q&A and to potentially spend the night in the actual house from the movie. Today, Arquette took to Twitter to share a new promo for the Airbnb event.

“You’re not scared are you? Learn how to book your stay @airbnb & see the new SCREAM in theaters January 2022,” Arquette captioned the video. The ad features Arquette as Dewey, sitting down to watch some horror movies when Ghostface appears in the background. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

During their Airbnb stay, guests will get to experience the following Scream treats:

A virtual greeting at check-in from Dewey (as long as Ghostface doesn’t catch him first).

The chance to explore the Scream house in all its original glory, from knife marks on the doors to the garage where Dewey’s sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise.

A movie marathon featuring all four Scream films (on VHS, of course) to get caught up ahead of the next Scream release.

A dedicated phone line for reaching Ghostface, in case victims (ahem, guests) dare to ask any questions or make requests — but watch out, he might just call the house, too.

Classic ’90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with all the Reddi-whip you could ever want, and pizza, if you’re able to stomach it.

The chance to take home unique Scream memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four Scream films, Woodsboro High gear, Scream (2022) posters, and more.





The new Scream will see the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Jack Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film alongside Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.