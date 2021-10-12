Demi Lovato Suggests Alternate Name for Extraterrestrials

Actor and musician Demi Lovato just returned to the small screen with the upcoming Peacock docuseries Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which showcases them investigate and explore the world of UFOs. The series, which made its debut late last month, offered a new perspective on what lifeforms could exist beyond Earth — and apparently, it has made Lovato speak out about the term “alien.” In a recent interview with the Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.TV, Lovato argued that aliens has a “derogatory” context, and suggested that we should use the term “ETs” instead.

“I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now,” Lovato explained. But, I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”

“I think that the world is becoming a more open place,” Lovato added. “Slowly, but surely, I think that we’re making progress. And we’re slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is progress!”

Unidentified with Demi Lovato is an unscripted series that follows Lovato and their skeptical best friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they search for the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas, and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots. Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family, and their social fans and followers that not only do E.T.’s exist but that they are already on earth! Demi plans to gain new insights into extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, eyewitnesses, alien abductees, and conducting UFO experiments. They believe extra-terrestrials are here to help us save our planet and ourselves. This series is an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, along with Dallas and Matthew, told through Demi’s unique and entertaining point of view.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Demi Lovato will executive produce. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye will executive produce for SB Projects. JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann will executive produce for GoodStory. Andrew Nock also executive produces.

All four episodes of Unidentified with Demi Lovato are now available to stream exclusively on Peacock.