Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Explains Why the Original Finale Was "Infuriating"

✖

Fans of Showtime's Dexter that stuck with it through the bitter end were rewarded with a series finale that has been described using harsh terms in the past. This is one reason that news of a revival/ninth season on the premium cable network was both surprising and somewhat welcome to viewers. Surprising in that the show had previously seemed to be pretty definitive in its conclusion, questionable as it was, but welcome in that the character played by Michael C. Hall was a fan-favorite and a way to give him a different send off seemed like a good idea.

Speaking in a new interview, Hall opened up about returning to the character and the series after its eighth season finale back in 2013. The actor didn't outright dismiss the season eight ending but had some words about how it was executed. Speaking with Phil Williams on Times Radio (H/T Digital Spy), Hall said: "It's been gratifying and I think the show ended in a way that was pretty mystifying at best if not infuriating for people, but that at least set the stage for us to return and answer more definitively what the hell happened to this guy....I totally support what happened, the choice he makes at the end, but as far as the execution goes, we were all running on vapor at that point, so I get it."

Hall confirmed that only five weeks remain on the show's shooting schedule and that the ten episode show is expected to premiere its first episode in November on Showtime. He also revealed that the new episodes will take into account the amount of time that has gone by since the show last ended.

"We don't pick up the day after we left him at the end of the series proper," Hall added. "We pick him up as if as much time has passed for him as has passed for the rest of us."

To tantalize further, Hall was also asked if the revival could last beyond one season, cryptically teasing: "I'm going to say… maybe."

Dexter Season 9 will see Dexter going up against Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), who is a trucker-turned-successful businessman, and community leader in the upstate New York town of Iron Lake. According to rumors, Kurt will have a son who has some murderous predilections, which Kurt uses his wealth to clean up and conceal.

Dexter Season 9 will premiere this fall.