Disney Celebrates Being Halfway to Halloween With Watchlist, Playlist, and Virtual Festivities

Halloween might be five months away and horror fans might not automatically associate Disney with the brands that are gearing up for creepy celebrations, but the company confirmed that they're just as excited about the festivities as fans are, as the Disney Parks Blog unveiled all the ways they'll be getting into the spooky spirit with in-person events, virtual experiences, and how to get in the mood for Halloween with music and movie playlists. In addition to teasing ways fans can start getting ready for Halloween in their homes, Disney also revealed the upcoming Disney After Hours BOO BASH they have planned for Walt Disney World, as well as an all-new Muppets Haunted Mansion special coming to Disney+ this fall.

Here's what Disney has in store for fans:

Disney After Hours BOO BASH

This Halloween season, a special event is brewing at Magic Kingdom Park. Float on over to Disney After Hours BOO BASH for a special three-hour event that begins when the Park closes! It’s going to be a ghostly good time! With party music, decorations and character cavalcades galore, guests young, old and immortal can dress in costume for the occasion and get their fill of Halloween candy, exclusive culinary offerings, spooktacular entertainment, favorite attractions, and more. Disney After Hours BOO BASH runs select nights August 10th through October 31st.

planDisney Shares Disney Parks Halloween Fun for Any Time of Year

You don’t have to wait until the fall to have some Halloween fun at the Disney Parks! planDisney is sharing how to enjoy the feeling of spooky season on your next Disney Parks vacation, no matter what time of year it is! With recommendations for chilling attractions, cool costume-inspired souvenirs, and all the somethings sweet to eat, you’re sure to find something fun for all the witches and monsters in your party.

A Self-Guided Tour of the Most Mystifying Attractions Around the World

Join Uncle Deadly from The Muppets on a self-guided tour of the most mystifying attractions at Disney Parks around the world and choose your fate in an interactive YouTube experience with a surprise tease of the upcoming Muppets Haunted Mansion special premiering on Disney+ this Fall.

These Tasty Treats are No Trick, but They are for a Limited-Time Only!

Even Madame Leota would approve of the hauntingly yummy limited-time treats offered at The Ganachery and Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney District. From pumpkin pie milkshakes to creepy cool cookies, we have delicious specialty offerings brewing in our cauldrons for #HalfwaytoHalloween!

Not in the parks for the halfway holiday, conjure up some magic from home! We are treating you to some wickedly tasty recipes from our parks and the soon-to-be-released Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook.

Shriek Peek at Upcoming Merchandise

Get a Spooky First Look at Some Spine-Tingling New Products including Cruella-themed outfits for your Disney nuiMOs plush, streetwear, and more!

Ghoulish Grooves in Disney Music Group Playlist

Disney Music Group has rounded up some ghoulish tunes from your favorite Disney films and attractions to add some pop to your pumpkin party. Check out the full playlist here.

This Disney+ Watchlist is Mummy Approved

Gather your goblins for a Halloween marathon of movies, series, specials and shorts on Disney+. Check out the full list creepy content here. We recommend starting with our top 10 favorites:

Halloweentown Haunted Mansion Hocus Pocus Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad The Ghost of Buxley Hall The Nightmare Before Christmas Twitches Lonesome Ghosts Mater and the Ghostlight

Cast a Halloween Spell on Your Devices

This new spooky Disney Parks Blog wallpaper can help customize your desktop, mobile device or watch with Disney magic for #HalfwaytoHalloween. Plus, head to our wallpaper page and search for “Halloween” for a variety of designs and sizes!

A #HalfwaytoHalloween TikTok Live Event on May 8th

We couldn’t pack all the Halloween fun in just one day, so join us on @DisneyParks on TikTok tomorrow, May 8th at 10 p.m. ET for a night full of creepies and crawlies with a behind-the-scenes look at the Haunted Mansion attraction at Walt Disney World Resort with appearances from Walt Disney Imagineers, a first look at an all-new Haunted Mansion trend collection, and appearances from some of your favorite friends from regions beyond!

Stay tuned for details on other ways Disney will be celebrating Halloween.

