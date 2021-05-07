Disney World Delivering All-New "After Hours BOO BASH" for Halloween

The coronavirus pandemic took a major toll on all manner of in-person events throughout 2020, and while Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando was able to operate at a reduced capacity, they had to modify or altogether scrap beloved traditions, though the park has recently confirmed that this Halloween will see the debut of the all-new "Disney After Hours BOO BASH." Fans had grown accustomed to celebrating "Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" each year at the amusement park, with Disney confirming it was taking a new approach to getting into the spirit of the spooky season in the months leading up to October 31st. The After Hours BOO BASH kicks off on August 10th.

The event will feature:

Halloween-themed cavalcades

Candy stops, with plenty of sweet surprises

Character sightings throughout the park

Special performances by the Cadaver Dans

Attractions, including favorites like Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain

Themed food and beverages available for purchase

Special décor, lighting, music, and more!

Disney describes the festivities, "A new special event is brewing this Halloween season at Magic Kingdom park — Disney After Hours BOO BASH! Join this ghostly gathering offering music, decorations, attractions, and oh-so-eerie entertainment.

"Get in the spooky spirit with Halloween-themed cavalcades. Indulge your sweet tooth at candy stops throughout the park. See some of your favorite and fiendish Disney friends as they lurk about, from Dr. Facilier and Captain Barbosa, to Goofy and Chip 'n' Dale. Stop and listen to the Cadaver Dans during their special comeback (from the dead) performance. And enjoy themed offerings, from sweet treats to savory delights.

"Disney After Hours BOO BASH will take place on select nights from August 10th through October 31st. Tickets for this event will go on sale next month, so continue to check for updates. Disney After Hours BOO BASH tickets will grant admission to Magic Kingdom park as early as 7 p.m. ET without the need for a day park ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation, giving you time to enjoy even more fun."

Walt Disney World was fortunate enough to be able to reopen its doors early into the pandemic, enforcing new protocols to ensure the health and safety of guests, while Disneyland in Anaheim only reopened just last month. Given how early we are into its reopening, it's unknown what Disneyland's plans might be for the Halloween season.

You can learn more about Disney's After Hours BOO BASH at their official website.

Are you looking forward to the festivities? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!