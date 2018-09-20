‘The Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’ Adds ‘Star Trek’ Actor

Doctor Sleep, the long-awaited follow-up to The Shining, has just added another familiar face.

According to a new report from Deadline, Bruce Greenwood has been cast in the upcoming live-action sequel as Dr. John. At the moment, details about his role are being kept under wraps.

Greenwood is perhaps best known for playing Christopher Pike in Star Trek and Star Trek: Into Darkness, as well as roles in American Crime Story and Young Justice.

Doctor Sleep is expected to follow Ewan McGregor as an adult version of Danny Torrence, who is confronting the same demons of anger of alcoholism that plagued his father. Danny will also have to combat Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), the head of a cult who feeds on the energy created by those with “the shining”, and ultimately targets Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran). The film’s cast also includes Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe, and Zahn McClarnon. The film is being written and directed by Mike Flanagan.

“Well it’s very faithful to the book, the script,” McGregor confirmed on a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “If you’ve read the novel, that’s the story we’re going to tell.”

You can read the official synopsis for the Doctor Sleep novel below.

“Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel where he spent one horrific childhood year, Danny Torrance has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant ‘shining’ power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes ‘Doctor Sleep.’ Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul and survival.”

Doctor Sleep is going to be released on January 24, 2020.