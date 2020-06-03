The Omen Is Trending Because of Donald Trump in a Church Photo

Earlier this week, Donald Trump participated in a number of photo opportunities amid protests of police brutality in Washington, D.C., which included him and his wife Melania paying a visit to St. John's Episcopal Church. Due not only to the coronavirus pandemic but also to the protests themselves, the church was empty for the publicity event, resulting in photos of the two standing solemnly while surrounded by religious iconography. Based on the poses the pair took, the religious setting, and even the clothes they are wearing, Twitter couldn't help but notice how the images resembled publicity materials for the 1976 film The Omen.

The Gregory Peck-starring horror film focused on a family whose son is switched at birth, resulting in them taking home what appears to be the spawn of Satan, emblazoned with a "666" birthmark on his scalp and horrifying events regularly occurring around him. Late in the film, the boy Damien visits a cemetery in his finest clothes, with the boy surrounded by gravestones in the shape of crosses being one of the film's most iconic images.

As you can imagine, Twitter had a field day with comparing the two images. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the photo op.

Header photo courtesy of BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images/20th Century Fox