The Omen Is Trending Because of Donald Trump in a Church Photo

Earlier this week, Donald Trump participated in a number of photo opportunities amid protests of police brutality in Washington, D.C., which included him and his wife Melania paying a visit to St. John's Episcopal Church. Due not only to the coronavirus pandemic but also to the protests themselves, the church was empty for the publicity event, resulting in photos of the two standing solemnly while surrounded by religious iconography. Based on the poses the pair took, the religious setting, and even the clothes they are wearing, Twitter couldn't help but notice how the images resembled publicity materials for the 1976 film The Omen.
The Gregory Peck-starring horror film focused on a family whose son is switched at birth, resulting in them taking home what appears to be the spawn of Satan, emblazoned with a "666" birthmark on his scalp and horrifying events regularly occurring around him. Late in the film, the boy Damien visits a cemetery in his finest clothes, with the boy surrounded by gravestones in the shape of crosses being one of the film's most iconic images.
As you can imagine, Twitter had a field day with comparing the two images. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the photo op.
That Was Fast
That little shit from "The Omen" sure grew up fast. pic.twitter.com/82a1xz1f9T— Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) June 3, 2020
Creep F%*k
I call this picture Creep F%*k. It’s The Exorcist meets The Omen meets The Shining meets Death Becomes her... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DxFeSQWdk8— MR. MALONE (@fagsymalone) June 3, 2020
They Live Mashup
The Omen? Try They Live pic.twitter.com/ONUxR9xRmx— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) June 3, 2020
Shocking Reveal
📌See "The Omen" trending, only to find it's trump and Melania scaring the shit out of people from going to church. pic.twitter.com/wsvlaOLVoR— D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) June 3, 2020
Not Ready
I'm not quite sure if I'm ready for this remake of The Omen. pic.twitter.com/66Y6XrbaIM— 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) June 3, 2020
Creeped Out
Really creeped out by the latest sequel to The Omen, where the Antichrist and a she-demon desecrate a church... pic.twitter.com/YMQzF7aZke— I got no patience now. So sick of complacence now. (@SethFromThe716) June 3, 2020
Also The Shining
Agreed, The Omen....but also The Shining 😬 pic.twitter.com/XwzIWuJ8QY— Nina H. Katz (@NinaHKatz) June 3, 2020
Creepy as Hell
Why would they consider this a flattering photo? Standing there looking like Damien in the Omen part 6? 😳 CREEPY AS HELL! pic.twitter.com/dldpBxU0K7— Cyndi Borowski (@BorowskiCyndi) June 3, 2020
Shocked Artwork
Look closely: the religious art figures look clearly shocked that The Omen is being filmed in their church. pic.twitter.com/jV2X35Ew0Y— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 3, 2020
Terrifying Reboot
The Omen reboot looks terrifying pic.twitter.com/36pbT6wheq— 𖤐 Father Drinks McGee 𖤐 (@drinksmcgee) June 3, 2020
