First Look at Netflix’s Dracula Series From Sherlock Creators

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have already recontextualized Sherlock Holmes for a whole new generation with BBC’s Sherlock, and it looks like they have another literary icon in their sights. Earlier this month, a pair of first-look photos were revealed for the pair’s adaptation of Dracula, which hails from both Netflix and the BBC. The reimagining will star Claes Bang (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Square) as the iconic character, who looks both suave and bloodthirsty in these first photos.

The new take on Dracula will be written by Gatiss and Moffat, who aim to reintroduce the world to the vampire who “made evil sexy”. This adaptation will place Bram Stoker’s story in 1897 Transylvania, as the Count begins to craft a plan against Victorian London.

I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock.” Bang said in a statement (via Coming Soon). “I’m so excited that I get to dig into this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes, he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realize that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

“It was one of those moments — who else could it be than Claes.” Gatiss, Moffat, and executive-producer Sue Vertue added. “He has it all. Brilliant, gorgeous, charismatic, lethal. Tall, dark and gruesome all at once.”

Outside of Bang, the series boasts a pretty impressive ensemble cast, including John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan, Dolly Wells, Sacha Dhawan, Jonathan Aris, Morfydd Clark and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. The series will also include appearances from Lyndsey Marshal (The League of Gentlemen), Chanel Cresswell (This Is England), Matthew Beard (An Education), Lydia West (Years & Years), Paul Brennen (Happy Valley), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), John McCrea (God’s Own Country), Phil Dunster (Humans) and television newcomer Millicent Wong.

Dracula will exist of three feature-length installments, which will be directed by Jonny Campbell (Westworld), Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) and Paul McGuigan (Sherlock). The series will be executive produced by Gatiss, Moffat, Hartswood Films’ Sue Vertue, the BBC’s Ben Irving, and Netflix’s Larry Tanz and Carolyn Newman.

