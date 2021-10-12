Dunkin’ Unveils Another New Halloween Treat and Chance to Win Prizes

Anyone familiar with Dunkin’ and Halloween knows that it won’t truly feel like the spooky season until you sink your teeth into one of their seasonal offerings, and while the chain has already unveiled its iconic Spider Donut, they have also announced that there’s even more seasonal excitement thanks to the all-new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. Even if you’re not able to visit participating Dunkin’ locations as often as you’d like, you can also visit www.dunkindoor.com to encounter an augmented reality experience that could result in winning $1,000 or any number of other Dunkin’ prizes.

Per press release, “Dunkin’ has scared up its latest bewitched beverage for Halloween with its new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. Sure to make ghosts, goblins, and guests shriek with delight, the world’s favorite flavor combo of chocolate and peanut butter is now available in the eerily delicious Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. The creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy, the Peanut Butter Cup, paired with layers of bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso, make for a frightfully enchanted new brew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Trick-or-treaters can win petrifyingly impressive prizes Wednesday, October 13th through Halloween from the comfort of their own phone, once per day, anytime and anywhere. Dunkin’ has created an augmented reality door at www.dunkindoor.com, where fans can hold up their mobile device in their space and ‘ring the bell.’ Once the virtual door opens through their screen, they could instantly win $1,000 or a Dunkin’ eGift Card to use towards trying a Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato or Spider Donut.

“The sweet-not-scary Spider Donut is returning to Dunkin’s Halloween spread. A yeast donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS donut hole treat resembles a fa-boo-lous spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes. The rest of Dunkin’s donuts will be haunting the menu from midnight to morning, dressed up in the colors of the season and decorated with orange icing drizzles and sprinkles. All Halloween donuts are now available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide through Halloween.”

“Lastly, participating Dunkin’ locations will offer Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits to make wickedly good treats for solo celebrations or Halloween get-togethers big or small. Each kit will feature plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, with pre-packaged icing in orange, white, and chocolate varieties, and three sprinkle blends. The Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits are available for purchase in two sizes, small (4-count donuts) and large (9-count donuts), while supplies last.”

“Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin’. This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience,” Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin’, shared in a statement.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Will you be checking out the season Dunkin’ offerings? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.