Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Adds Zombies Star

The cast list for Eli Roth's Thanksgiving continues to grow with TikTok star Addison Rae recently joining the cast alongside Patrick Dempsey. Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker) and Nell Verlaque (Big Shot) have also joined the horror film, and the addition of another young actor was just announced by The Hollywood Reporter. Milo Manheim, who is best known for Disney's Zombies franchise, will also be joining Thanksgiving. In 2007, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez teamed up to create the moviegoing experience, Grindhouse, which included a double feature of Planet Terror and Death Proof. The event also featured fake trailers for movies by Rodriguez as well as Rob Zombie, Edgar Wright, and Roth. In 2010, Rodriquez turned his trailer for Machete into an actual feature film, and Roth is finally doing the same with his Thanksgiving trailer.

While character details remain unknown, we're willing to bet the movie is going to follow a group of teens in the Massachusetts town known for going all out every Turkey Day. In the original trailer, the town is stalked by a killer pilgrim, and there's a pretty shocking moment featuring a cheerleader, so taking the teen slasher route seems inevitable. Jeff Rendell, who scripted the original fake trailer and played its killer pilgrim, has penned the script for the movie which is expected to begin production this month. Spyglass, the production company behind the recent revivals of Hellraiser and Scream, will bring the film to life with Roth and Roger Birnbaum set to produce.

What Movies Are Eli Roth and 50 Cent Making?

Back in October, Deadline announced that Roth was teaming up with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for three horror movies titled The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House. Roth and Jackson have made a three-feature film deal with 3BlackDot that is expected to focus on BIPOC representation. Electromagnetic Productions will also produce alongside Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television. The three films have already found their writers.

Kirkland Morris (BMF) will be tackling The Gun. You can read the description here: "When a young man with a bright future seeks to get revenge for his father's murder, he finds a gun that is haunted by an evil force."

Justin Calen-Chenn (Bel-Air) will be writing Trackmaster. You can read the description here: "A burgeoning rap duo uses a beat of mysterious origins in their new single and accidentally unleashes an ancient spirit that brutally murders anyone who hears it. After the young rappers make this discovery, the race is on to stop the song's release."

Dallas Jackson (Blumhouse's Thriller) and Kevin Grevioux (Underworld) are writing Creature House. You can read the description here: "After the untimely death of a legendary make-up and visual effects guru, a group of his friends and foes gather at his studio, only to find themselves trapped in the artist's horror movie museum as the exhibition creatures supernaturally come to life."

"It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation. I feel like I have the best team in place here to do so," Jackson said in a statement.

"I'm a huge fan of 50 as an artist and producer and am so excited to bring these stories to life. The whole team has put together an exciting trio of films which will terrify and thrill audiences globally," Roth added.

Stay tuned for more updates about Roth's upcoming projects.