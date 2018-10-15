Elvira Getting Another All-New Comic Series

Elvira has conquered various forms of media and has parodied many of the most iconic movies in the world of horror and sci-fi, with a new comic book from Dynamite Comics setting its sights on lampooning last year’s Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water. The Mistress of the Dark will star in Elvira: Shape of Elvira, which is set to hit shelves in January.

Per press release, “In Elvira: Shape of Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark lands the leading role in a touching art film about human/gill monster romance, but there’s something decidedly fishy about her costar. Is there an Oscar in her future, or is director Billy Bullworth interesting in spawning something more than an Academy Award-winning movie?”

The four-part series comes from writer David Avallone (Elvira, Bettie Page) and artist Fran Strukan (Hack/Slash vs. Vampirella).

“Given Elvira’s history as a ‘horror host,’ homage is always on the table. A certain Oscar-winning fish story seemed worthy of parody, and a natural setting for Elvira,” Avallone shared. “More personally, I’ve been in movie production for decades, and doing a series that takes place mostly on a movie set lets me mine those rich experiences for the story.”

“The people have said, ‘We want more Elvira!’ And in return, we said, ‘You got it, screaming fans of the macabre! Also, please stop yelling.’ But they are just really excited, so I get it,” Kevin Ketner, Editor at Dynamite Entertainment admitted. “David has been doing an amazing job with Elvira and this is going to keep that going.”

“David’s writing on Elvira is outstanding. He truly understands the character and delivers a fantastic script,” Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment detailed. “This series is going to really resonate not only with Elvira fans but with moviegoers who’ve been looking for their new favorite comic. The Shape of Elvira will not disappoint!”​

Between the currently running Elvira comic and this new series, these might only be the beginning of a massive resurgence for the icon. Cassandra Peterson, the performer behind the identity, recently confirmed that she had a written a third Elvira film that she was currently shopping around, which she aimed to develop for a streaming service in the near future.

