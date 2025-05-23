James Wan, Rick Baker, and More Share Universal Monsters Love at Epic Universe

The Universal Monsters have been icons for nearly a century, with figures like Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Wolf Man, The Mummy, and more striking fear into the hearts of audiences and inspiring countless creatives. While various years of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios parks have paid respects to the characters, Epic Universe’s Dark Universe is taking things to an all-new level, as the attraction takes guests to Darkmoor for rides, photo ops, themed food, and more. In honor of the official opening of Epic Universe, a number of icons in horror assembled to pay their respects to the origins of horror cinema.

ComicBook was in attendance for the event, allowing us to get answers on who these creatives love most from the beloved roster.

“I like them all. Come on, I love Dracula, Frankenstein, and of course, Creature [from the Black Lagoon]. Hard to beat Creature. Oh, Wolf Man. Obviously, Wolf Man, as well,” filmmaker James Wan shared. Rick Baker noted, “Frankenstein’s Monster is what made me do what I do. That film inspired me to become a makeup artist. What I liked about it so much was that I am like Frankenstein. I create life, only it’s out of rubber.”

“I was always a Dracula kid growing up. We went on [Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment] six times yesterday. It is the greatest ride I’ve ever been on in my life, to be a lifelong Universal Monster fan,” The Exorcist TV show creator Jeremy Slater pointed out. “And Creature from the Black Lagoon, they’re neck and neck, and just to see them brought to life and have them trying to kill you, lunging at you, it is incredible. There’s so much love and so much attention to detail just poured into every square inch of this park. It blew us away, it really did.”

The Exorcist actor Melissa Russell confirmed, “[Frankenstein’s Monster is] my favorite Universal Monster. He just wants a friend.”

Composer Danny Elfman helped compose music for Dark Universe, causing him to reveal the unexpected reason he felt a connection to Dracula.

“It’s hard to say, other than the one that I feel like I’m actually related to, which is Dracula, because I was told as a child that we have vampire in the family, which is why we can’t go in the sun, and neither can my children,” the composer detailed. “So I told them the same thing, and then they’re telling that to their children. So my grandchildren, everybody, every Elfman is told that we, definitely from the old country, have vampire [in us] and that’s why none of us can go in the sun. And it’s true. Vlad, on the mother’s side, back in Lithuania.”

The filmmakers also went on to share the projects they’ve been involved in that would make for the best theme park attractions.

“I think Saw would be pretty fun. Saw would be fun for everyone involved. Fun for the whole family. Young and old,” Wan joked. Baker teased, “Well, the Wolfman actually is here. The Wolfman looks very much like the Wolfman I did [from 2010]. So yeah, I don’t know. I mean, all of them. It is epic. I’ve got to say, I’ve been blown away. I’m not easily impressed, and I’ve been blown away by this.”

Slater noted, “Well, an Exorcist theme park would be incredibly disturbing and sad and no one would go to it. Umbrella Academy could be fun, could be weird. Mortal Kombat comes out in a couple of months and it is the most fun you’re going to have in a movie theater this year. It is such a good time. I really think a Scorpion-themed roller coaster would be killer.”

Elfman teased one of his various collaborations with Tim Burton, naming, “Who wouldn’t love a Beetlejuice world? I would be the first one to go to Pee-wee Land.”

The Universal Monsters are undeniably timeless, coming back to life over and over again. Baker and Slater had mixed reactions when asked about which of these monsters they’d want to put their own spin on.

“The Boris Karloff Frankenstein’s Monster is so ingrained in me, I don’t think I could do a better makeup than that. To me, that’s Frankenstein’s Monster. I’ve actually, a couple of times, was going to try and I chickened out,” the artist revealed. Meanwhile, Slater offered, “I would take any Universal Monster, happily. I think Creature and Dracula are the two who are crying out to be reintroduced. We just had a Wolf Man, I think Guillermo del Toro has Frankenstein, and I can’t wait to see what he does with that. So I would say Dracula. I’d throw my hat in the ring for that one.”

In Dark Universe, guests will explore the shadowy village of Darkmoor – home to Universal Monster legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, and more. The icon of this ominous world is Frankenstein Manor, where guests will venture deep into its catacombs and face a horde of enraged monsters on Universal Orlando’s most chilling attraction ever – Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

Universal’s Epic Universe is open now.

